Two Minutes | Interrupted by Nan

Hot off the festival circuit – where it picked up a BFI London Film Festival audience award for best short in 2024 – Two Minutes is a crime-comedy that plays on cliches and subverts genres. Written and directed by Jamie Benyon, Two Minutes follows two brothers who are about to rob a local shop when they get interrupted by their Nan!

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It’s produced by former fight director for the Royal Opera House and the comedy stunt coordinator for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Annie Lees Jones, who set up Well Made Films for exactly this sort of film.

“My passion for the art of storytelling through original scripted comedy has been the driving force for setting up Well Made Films,” said Annie.

Writer director Jamie said: “Excuse the hyperbole, but making Two Minutes has been the best filmmaking experience of my life so far.“

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It won FilmBath’s IMDB Script To Screen Award and bagged full funding from Genera Films and the IMDB itself.

“I’ve also been so lucky to collaborate with some of the funniest and loveliest humans on the planet,” said Jamie.

The cast features the BAFTA/ BIFA Nominated Samuel Bottomley (How to Have Sex) along with the legendary Annette Badland (Ted Lasso) and Ashley Margolis (Hollyoaks).

Producer Annie said: “As a comedy actress, I have lived and breathed comedy and LOVE comedy-drama that reflects the natural humour within our nature. From Bergsen’s essay on laughter to the genius of physical comedy – I love the idea that true humour lies in our expectations to be better than we are – as they say, it’s the recovery that’s funny not the fall – I hear this in dialogue and passionate about character-driven texts.

“Film explores so many opportunities to tell great stories through a lens. I love the process – from concept to development into production then on to post until final delivery!”

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