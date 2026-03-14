Closing your eyes won’t help you | Spoiling You teases, chills and wins

The latest teaser trailer for ASMR horror Spoiling You, from the cooly chilling mind of Megan Tremethick has been bouncing around ear-drums, while shivering spines and bagging her a best directorial debut award.

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The film had its world premiere at the Romford Horror Film Festival, which also screened British Horror Studio’s deeply unsettling horror films, Black Chariot and Mr Whispers, both starring Megan.

At the festival, Spoiling You won two awards, with Megan receiving Best bagging Directorial Debut and composer Corwin Deckard winning Best Score for the film’s electronic J-pop inspired main theme.

(L) Megan Tremethick as Miss Mutter in Spoiling You with DOP Michael Brewster (R)

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Written and directed by Megan and co-written with Lawrie Brewster, Spoiling You examines themes of digital intimacy and parasocial relationships. The film follows Drew, a lonely insomniac portrayed by Stephen Kerr, who becomes obsessed with Miss Mutter, an ASMR creator whose videos promise intimacy and comfort. When he is given the opportunity to meet her in person, the fantasy he has constructed begins to unravel in increasingly disturbing ways.

Megan Tremethick accepting her award. Courtesy of Chris Harvey.

The film uses the world of online content and ASMR culture to craft a slow-burn psychological chiller that examines the fragile boundary between comfort and control.

In addition to its two wins, the film received nominations for Best Actress for Megan and Best Actor nominations for co-stars Stephen Kerr and Laurence R. Harvey.

top image: Spoiling You Still Megan Tremethick as Miss Mutter.

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