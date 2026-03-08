The True Self | Japanese gets personal

The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme is touring in Devon, at Plymouth Arts Cinema and Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix.

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This year The UK’s largest festival of Japanese cinema is channelling Alan Partridge, ABBA and a fabulous sense of self discovery with its Knowing Me, Knowing You: The True Self in Japanese Cinema.

“In an age of advanced digital technology, where imagery can be readily manipulated, it is even harder to define who we, or others, truly are,” says the blurb. “This notion of identifying the self has been repeatedly explored in cinematic narratives in various ways.”

The ignition has been lit, and here are the films you can see.

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Blue Boy Trial (12)

ブルーボーイ事件 (Blue Boy Jiken)

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix | Sun 8 Mar

“Based on the real-life “Blue Boy Incident,” Blue Boy Trial sheds light on a ground-breaking yet long-overlooked case that questioned the legality of gender-affirming surgery — and, more profoundly, what is means to find happiness by being your authentic self.”

A Bad Summer

A Bad Summer (15)

悪い夏 (Warui natsu)

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix | Wed 11 Mar

“A Bad Summer is an explosively emotive drama that weaves together black comedy and psychological tension with devastating precision.”

The Real You

The Real You (12)

本心 (Honshin)

Plymouth Arts Cinema | Thu 12 Mar

With AI enabling people to virtually meet with the deceased, Sakuya finds himself uncovering

more about his mother’s death than he wished for.

Hakkenden: Fiction and Reality (PG)

八犬伝 (Hakkenden)

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix | Sat 14 Mar 2026

Teki Cometh (12)

敵 (Teki)

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix | Wed 18 Mar

“Old age, a quiet life… and then came the voice from the north. Who is the enemy?”

Strangers in Kyoto (PG)

ぶぶ漬けどうどす (Bubuzuke dodosu)

Plymouth Arts Cinema | Thu 19 Mar

Madoka (FUKAGAWA Mai), a Tokyo-based manga writer newly married into a Kyoto folding-fan

family, sets out to celebrate the city’s traditions in a comic essay. But her innocent enthusiasm

for the old city soon clashes with local sensibilities, sparking conflict, disapproval, and outright

havoc!

The Last Blossom (12)

ホウセンカ (Hosenka)

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix | Sat 21 Mar

“Director KINOSHITA Baku’s thoughtful and tender anime explores love and life’s changes in a way that everybody can resonate with.”

Blue Boy Trial (12)

ブルーボーイ事件 (Blue Boy jiken)

Plymouth Arts Cinema | Thu 26 Mar

When transgender woman, Sachi, testifies in court in the 1960s, she faces a society unwilling to

see her for who she really is in this ground-breaking film based on a true event.

Conflagration (15)

炎上 (Enjo)

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix | Sat 28 Mar

“Inspired by true events and MISHIMA Yukio’s novel The Temple of the Golden Pavilion, this haunting psychological drama examines the fragile boundary between reverence and fanaticism, revealing the turbulent inner conflicts at the heart of the human condition.”

top image: Blue Boy Trial.

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