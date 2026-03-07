Two Short Nights filled with resilience, connection and unique voices

Resilience is a word often bandied around. And if you’re looking for a definition, it’s perfectly, touchingly, yearningly captured in Cameraman, the debut short film as writer/director from Arsalan Motavali, which picked up best film at Two Short Nights, at the Exeter Phoenix.

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It’s an ideal fit: Arsalan cut plenty of his filmmaking teeth at the Exeter Phoenix including as a young programmer. The award was dedicated to the Iranian people, whose citizens are inseparable from Arsalan’s thoughts.

Films from Iran featured strongly during the festival, with a poetry of storytelling and imagery that reflects a stunning depth of skill and human creativity and ingenuity. And yes, stories do tie people together, share experience and reinforce humanity.

In the DocLab documentary strand, Mother Company beguiled with its creative, imaginative experimental storytelling, from Alexander Raptotasios and Exeter University’s Konstantinos Thomaidis. Where the Hand of Man Hath Never Trod looked at letterboxing on Dartmoor. And slightly further afield is Sheryn Yidi’s A Sin De Fella Story about creative struggles in Bristol.

Mother Company beguiled with it’s creative, imaginative experimental storytelling, from Alexander Raptotasios and Exeter University’s Konstantinos Thomaidis

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Alongside the Peninsula Producers event from Screen Cornwall and Exeter Phoenix and the BFI Network South West, Two Short Nights opened with an incredibly strong and eye-opening Celtic Strand. It was guest curated by BFI Film Academy Young Programmers the vibrantly enthusiastic Osian Andrew and Jack Synod as part of their touring Celtic Voices.

Unique regional voices

To underline the unique nature of regional voices, the South West Talent short and Q&A was a bloom of imagination, covering a mind and ear-shaking look at the natural world (Rock Pool); creative exhaustion (Burnout); the endurance of living traditions (Pen Mari); hope, connection and mental health (True Love & Wormholes); environmental impact (A Frog Sits In Water); friendship and filmmaking (Finn); and family and housing (Bare Roots).

As ever, the live pitch was full of love and support. This year, the D&CFilm Emerging Film Fund was bagged by Lilly Bennet for Crooked, a film about a crush, choppers and crime caper. But as Sharon Ryan of Screen Devon said to all the pitchees at the announcement, during the filmmakers social in the evening, this is the start of conversations, not the end.

Long and short of shorts

To get a flavour of the festival, the longest shorts ran to 20 minutes (Skin Deep, and White Glass Globe); with the shortest an action-packed 1 minute (A Wonderful Neighbour). Also in the festival were The Porous Body from Exeter-based Gabrielle Hoad director and Tobias Little’s You Had My Smile.

The second day of the Two Short Nights was accompanied by The Museum of Roadside Magic, a travelling and living archive from artist Libby Bove. It was open ahead of the premiere of her 2025 Artists Moving Image Commission film Roadwytch, a film full of the magyck of mechanics.

Short documentary Oxtoby directed by Pippa Marriot looked at the life of David Oxtoby

Roadwytch was in the line-up of the two sell-out screenings of the Exeter Phoenix Commission Premiere. GWR animation commissions Selamat Jalan and Time Well Spent got a special outing, alongside Oxtoby; Sunbeam; Youth Club; On The Same Earth, Dawnbreaker and Gabriel-Ernest.

48 hour films

An epicly good selection of 13 films made in just 48 hours closed the show. Funny and perfectly pitched, the films had to include a cake and the line “I thought you were stronger than that”, and were attributed a random genre. Each film expressed an eloquent visual literacy, which had the joy of creating at its heart.

Blood Sugar from TQ Films pocketed third, Mother’s Love, from Summer School Legends, bagged second, as well as the Freefall prize from the young creatives at the Exeter Phoenix, with first prize going to two-day legends Share Films for The Jaffa Network.

The beautiful pennant awards created by Marson Wu also went to Tiana Linden for Youth Club as the film won the audience vote.

Applications for commissions are open until Sunday 22 March. Last year Elinor Lower went from 48 Hour Film filmmaker to commissioned director. Apply now

top image: detail of the unique awards for Two Short Nights created by Marson Wu

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