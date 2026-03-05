Rose of Nevada | dates for South West early preview tour

New feature from Cornwall’s BAFTA-winning filmmaker Mark Jenkin, the ghostly time-slip drama Rose of Nevada is going a special South West early preview tour with director Q&As up to three weeks before it goes on general release.

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So far, it has only been shown at selected international film festivals, including Venice, Toronto, New York and Glasgow. and is not due for official UK and Ireland-wide release by BFI Distribution until Friday 24 April.

But in an announcement – fittingly on Cornwall’s St Piran’s Day – it is now confirmed that Mark Jenkin will deliver a series of advance Q&A screenings across Cornwall and in Exeter and Bristol, beginning on Tuesday 7 April in his home town cinema, Newlyn Filmhouse.

Looking ahead to the tour, Mark Jenkin told D&CFilm: “It’s perfect timing announcing the Rose of Nevada preview tour dates on St Piran’s Day, the day of Cornwall’s patron saint. The film was made in Cornwall, working with Cornwall’s abundance of talent and is rooted in the communities and culture of this place. So, I’m thrilled to be on the road personally taking Rose of Nevada out to audiences across Cornwall, the South West and beyond, ahead of its official UK/Ireland release.”

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Like Mark Jenkin’s two earlier features – the BAFTA-winning box office hit Bait and acclaimed eerie folk horror Enys Men – Rose of Nevada was shot on 16mm using a Bolex clockwork camera and makes major use of Cornish coastal locations and Cornish film crew and talent, including acting roles for Cornwall-based Edward Rowe and Mary Woodvine and hands-on off-camera work experience stints for Falmouth University students.

Rose of Nevada. Courtesy Bosena. Photo by Ian Kingsnorth

Jobless young father Nick (George MacKay) and enigmatic drifter Liam (Callum Turner) sign up for the trip with captain Murgey (Francis Magee). But when they return, with a hold full of fish, time has slipped: the harbour is bustling and they are greeted as if they are the original crew.

Rose of Nevada is directed by Mark Jenkin from a story co-created by him and Mary Woodvine. It has been produced by Denzil Monk for Bosena. The film was developed with Film4 and co-financed by the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding) and Film4. It is being distributed in the UK/ Ireland by BFI Distribution and its South West tour is made possible by the BFI and Film Hub SW.

The film’s title comes from a fishing boat which reappears in its old, now distressed, Cornish harbour 30 years after it and its crew were lost at sea in a storm. Villagers who remember better times, take it as a sign the Rose of Nevada needs to go out to sea again and perhaps change the community’s fortunes.

SW preview dates and venues are as follows with tickets available to book now via each named venue’s box office or website.

Tuesday 7 April, 7pm: Filmhouse, Newlyn

Wednesday 8 April, 7pm: Ritz, Penzance

Thursday 9 Apri, 7pm: The Poly, Falmouth

Friday 10 April, 7pm: Regal Cinema, Redruth

Saturday 11 April, 5.30pm: The Lighthouse, Newquay

Saturday 11 April, 8pm: Plaza, Truro

Sunday 12 April, 5.30pm: Regal Cinema, Wadebridge

Monday 13 April, 5.45pm: White River, St Austell

Monday 13 April, 7.15pm: Capitol Cinema, Bodmin

Tuesday 14 April, 7pm: Phoenix, Exeter

Wednesday 15 April, 6pm: Watershed, Bristol

top image: Rose of Nevada. Courtesy Bosena. Photo by Ian Kingsnorth

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