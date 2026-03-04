Don’t Be Prey | swimming with sharks and searching for trust

In Don’t Be Prey, Mark Sowerby swapped swimming with sharks for, well, swimming with sharks… and jellyfish while bink hounded by exhaustion. The feature documentary is a pulse-racing adventure of a man not only facing a challenge, but trying to reclaim his life.

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Mark Sowerby’s life was upended in 2018 when a highly publicised short-selling attack in the financial markets dismantled his reputation, identity, and self-belief.

To get something back, he headed to The Oceans Seven – a marathon swimming challenge consisting of seven open water channel swims.

It was devised in 2008 as the swimming equivalent of the Seven Summits mountaineering feat, because why not make it harder by making it wetter. The challenge comprises the North Channel, the Cook Strait, the Molokaʻi Channel, the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Don’t Be Prey: Mark Sowerby taking on the Oceans Seven challenge

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Over the course of a decade, Mark attempts the Oceans Seven challenge, taking on the grueling odyssey through cold, darkness, and apex predators.

“Don’t Be Prey is not concerned with the outcome of success, but with how a person learns to live with themselves amid prolonged uncertainty,” said director Jeff Tseng, who continually reminded myself not to turn the protagonist into a hero.

“His transformation is not about becoming stronger, but about shifting from control to trust – trust in the process, trust in others, and trust in uncertainty itself,” said Jeff. And it’s the people around him who carry as much emotional weight as Mark himself.

“Through these intertwined relationships, I wanted to express a different understanding of courage in the face of adversity: not the courage to conquer, but the courage to stay; not the absence of fear, but the refusal to let fear make one’s decisions.”

Chat Don’t Be Prey on tour in the South West, with Q&As.

Barn Cinema Totnes

Sunday 8 March 5pm

Don’t Be Prey + Live Q&A with Mark Sowerby

Regal Cinema Redruth

Wednesday 11 March 7.30pm

Don’t Be Prey + Live Q&A with Tim Denyer and Mark Sowerby

The Gateway Theatre Seaton

Thursday 12 March 1pm

Don’t Be Prey pre-screening talk with Tim Denyer and Mark Sowerby

Plymouth Arts Centre

Thursday 12 March 6pm

Don’t Be Prey + Live Q&A with Tim Denyer and Mark Sowerby

Lighthouse Cinema Newquay

Friday 13 March 7.30pm

Don’t Be Prey + Live Q&A with Tim Denyer and Mark Sowerby

Pay What You Can.

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