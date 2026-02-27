Amélie | 25th anniversary free screenings

Surreally hyper and hyper alluring Amélie is celebrating its 25th anniversary and a free Escapes screening is the ideal way to pop those corks.

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Amélie tells the story of Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), a shy and quirky waitress who sets out to change the lives of those around her for the better, while quietly grappling with her own loneliness.

First released in 2001 and directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the film became a breakout global phenomenon. It defied expectations for a French-language romantic comedy, going on to become an international box office hit and grossing $174.4 million worldwide.

Amélie. Courtesy of Curzon

Its reputation has only grown in the years since. The New York Times hailed Amélie as one of the best films of the 21st century, while American Cinematographer named it the best-shot film of the decade. BBC Culture even asked: “Is Amélie the most stylish film ever made?”

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Tautou’s performance brought her international recognition almost overnight. The film received five Academy Award nominations and won two BAFTAs. Irresistibly iconic and beautifully crafted, its surreal Parisian world continues to inspire audiences today.

These free screenings come ahead of Curzon re-releasing Amélie in cinemas nationwide on 3 April.

National Lottery Open Week (7–15 March) will see hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues offer free or discounted entry and special offers, thanking players for raising over £32 million a week for good causes.

Ben Luxford, director of UK-wide Audiences at the British Film Institute (BFI), said: “Twenty-five years on, audiences continue to fall in love with Amélie. It is bold, joyful, and as wonderful to watch as ever.

“Thanks to National Lottery funding, Escapes is giving audiences the chance to see Amélie on the big screen — completely free — while celebrating the independent cinemas that keep film culture alive. We’re excited for a new generation to experience Amélie in cinemas for the first time, and for long-time fans to revisit this classic on the big screen.”

The Escapes free screening of Amélie take place from 9–10 March, as part of National Lottery Open Week.



Devon and Cornwall cinemas taking part include Plymouth Arts Cinema, Scott Cinemas (Barnstaple), New Central Cinema (Torquay), Plaza Cinema (Truro), Newlyn Filmhouse, Savoy Cinema (Penzance), Regal Cinema (Redruth), White River Cinema (St Austell), and Phoenix Cinema (Falmouth).

top image: Amélie. Courtesy of Curzon

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