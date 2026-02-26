Exeter Phoenix: Rail Tales | magical adventures

The Exeter Phoenix: Rail Tales animation workshop film and the animation commissions, supported by GWR, pulled into Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix with the kind of magic that only the best journeys can deliver.

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Time Well Spent

Time Well Spent from Sam Maxwell saw the journey to a big presentation being hijacked by the countryside, doodles and daydreaming rather than being filled with cold, hard preparation. It’s a message to us all.

Sam’s playful intertwining of mixed media slides into the fun rhythm of mind-wanderings filled with energy and escape.

Selamat Jalan

Another slice of animation advice was offered by Himanshu Gorantala and Keisha Philia Ibrahim in Selamat Jalan (Indonesian for ‘safe journey’). Travelling around the GWR network, their two engaging adventurers sample some of the wonders the South West has to offer. In the process, they grow closer to each other. Its youth optimism is full of sparkle and wonder.

Image from the October Animation Station workshop

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And if the next stop is ‘wonder’, go no further than the community animation workshops. All Aboard! worked with students from Lifeworks, and Animation Station with young people, who drew on an idea-gathering trip to Exmouth. The range of techniques combined with wild ideas was magical.

The imagination of animation is strong in Devon and the South West, and you need journey no further than these train-inspired expressions of creativity to find what’s right on your doorstep.

The Exeter Phoenix: Rail Tales project is supported by the Great Western Railway Customer and Community Improvement Fund.

top image: Keisha Philia Ibrahim and Himanshu Gorantala’s poster

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