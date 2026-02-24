Dorset-based film festival hosts a kaleidoscope of must-attend events

International film festival, Screams By The Sea, is returning to thrill Bournemouth audiences on 13 and 14 March for its third annual edition. And this year, the festival has a variety of free-to-attend shows, parties, and opportunities.

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Screams By The Sea brings together a curated selection of cutting-edge indie horror cinema, showcasing titles like Mag Mag and Alien on Stage. But it’s not just about the films. This year, the festival has a long list of amazing opportunities, from an opening night cabaret to professional film talks.

High-impact talks and workshops

This year, Screams By The Sea is offering several high-impact talks and workshops tailored to industry professionals:

“How to make your first feature film” – Paul Butler and Stewart Sparke will talk about how they broke out of shorts and into feature filmmaking, raising budgets, getting distribution and starting their own Blu-ray label.



– Paul Butler and Stewart Sparke will talk about how they broke out of shorts and into feature filmmaking, raising budgets, getting distribution and starting their own Blu-ray label. “Working with the studios” – Bournemouth local writer Peter Stanley-Ward talks about his journey working with the US studio system and what it takes to write successful genre feature films.



– Bournemouth local writer Peter Stanley-Ward talks about his journey working with the US studio system and what it takes to write successful genre feature films. “On the road to a feature” – Panel discussion with filmmakers in the program. Hosted by the Independent Horror Society

The industry hub will also host a 1-to-1 networking mixer & a live script pitching session.

Free events

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Friday, the general public will have the opportunity to see a live podcast recording hosted by the Script2Scream podcast, a live book read by author Rob Ulintsky, and their very own cabaret show in the evening. All free and hosted at Brass Haus in Bournemouth.

A genre-themed market

On the Saturday of the event, organisers are welcoming audience members to the new and improved Screams Market. A genre-themed market filled with original comic books, posters, apparel, and gifts. The market is hosted at the main venue of the festival – Pavilion Dance South West.

An air of celebration

Festival director Radi Nikolov told D&CFilm: “Creating an air of celebration is something that we keep in the heart of the festival. Every additional event connects through the love of the genre.”

Starting on Monday, 9 March, from 12-3 pm each day until Saturday, people can come and meet with the festival team in the Bournemouth Town Centre arcade on Old Christchurch Road and take a picture with the festival puppet.

All additional events at Screams By The Sea are supported and partly funded by the amazing efforts of the Bournemouth Town Centre Bid. The festival and Town Centre bid have joined forces to bring a spectacular collection of acts and free entertainment.

Full Day Passes are available now for £34 per person. For full program details, single-screening tickets, and to grab your passes, head to www.screamsbythesea.com

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