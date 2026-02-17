Youth Club | “Part film, part participation, part collaboration”

Tiana Linden’s Youth Club is ambitious. Based on real-ish experience with a cornerstone of engaging young people, the process has provided an ultra-enhanced environment of filmmaking for all concerned.

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Incorporating ideas

“Part film, part participation, part collaboration,” Tiana says, describing the process, which involved meeting the young people every week for five weeks before the shoot to get to know each other and incorporate ideas.



“It’s been amazing watching them throw themselves in and enjoy and really appreciate being part of a film with high production values for the budget. They’ve loved it, and that’s been a big part of the experience for me,” says Tiana.

Ownership

In the process, ownership is passed on – they’re not just bit parts in Tiana’s film. The short belongs to each one of them.



“I was on my phone one night scrolling, looking for something creative I could get into. I checked the Phoenix’s page and there was Tiana Linden,” Selina, one of the participants, told D&CFilm.

“All I did was cold email”

“All I did was cold email. It must have been the right place, right time as within a few days, I had a response! I had no idea at the time that she was looking for teen actors, but there I was a few weeks later, getting to know everyone else and having an absolute blast.

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“It was my first time ever filming on a set, and I’m here to say that it did not disappoint. She was an incredible window into the world of film and she really did open my eyes to see everything that happened behind the camera.



“You never know the people you might meet when you just dig a little deeper and put yourself out there. The worst she could say was no!”

An amazing experience

Chantelle Devernon says: “My experience of acting in a film with Tiana was an amazing one. It showed me how much waiting you do, how much you get done in a day and how there are people on set who are always looking after you.



“It always felt professional and focused and exciting as you share your craft with other people there. It was a great first experience, and I hope people bring more art and film projects down here so I can continue to help and strengthen our film community.

“I loved being part of this film. I’ve never done anything like this before, it was a great experience. I enjoyed acting, meeting new people, learning new techniques and watching how the filming process works. “

“It made me feel professional”

Charlie Court, who was also a young participants, says: “It made me feel professional being around professional people, and seeing myself on camera between takes made it feel more real and was an absolute dream come true, as I’ve never seen something like this before.

“I learnt from other people, watching their acting techniques, e.g. Miranda’s facial expressions when she laughed at the youth club lady for handing out flyers. I also learnt that it’s important to pay attention all the time , for example, during the scene when Crutch Boy falls over and gets yelled at by the youth club lady. I listened closely to her dialogue which is my cue to run into the camera’s frame and help him up. I also had to look out as Tiana would give the hand gesture to move forwards.

“It was wet, it was cold but it great fun!! Thank you for the great opportunity.”

A great experience

Crutch Boy himself, Isaac Beswetherick Sau, says: “Youth Club was a great experience for me and helped me grow as an actor, especially since working on this short film with Tiana Linden was my first time working in film.

“I loved every second of it, even when we were filming in pouring rain! The whole team have been amazing, and I loved every second, especially because I able to play ‘Crutch Boy’ and got to film such a difficult scene which pushed me as a performer. Being able to see all the equipment the team used really was a dream come true and I’m super thankful for the opportunity.”



Tiana has a background in working with young people, teaching film and writing theatre.

Energy, enthusiasm and joy

“I’ve been wanting to make a film with teenagers for a while, and this was my opportunity to do so. I love their energy and enthusiasm and joy. They bring so much to a set, they are so excited to be there. And meeting parents has been nice – it’s been a whole community,” she says. The film has been made with an Exeter Phoenix Commission and will premiere at Two Short Nights.

Tiana behind the scenes of with the with the DoP of Youth Club, Steve Atkins

The story is based on her experiences of working with young people and trying to put on activities or workshops that sometimes have a low uptake.

“I had this vision of a woman in an army jacket following young people on the streets, trying to get them into her youth club,” she chuckles. This will resonate with people who do youth engagement. You can feel very silly sometimes because they just don’t want what you’re offering – it’s humbling.”



Of course, just like in life, the kids aren’t rude or disinterested.

Too wet, too bright, too loud

While the preparation was a dream, the shoot was a nightmare. When it wasn’t raining too much, it was too bright. Heating systems were too loud. The sound equipment shorted because of the rain. The indoor filming was challenging, too. A new road was being constructed outside the location.



“I had a hilarious conversation with the construction workers,” says Tiana. “They were so sweet and really empathetic. They phoned their boss to see if they could pause things, but their deadline was the same as ours. It was very stressful.”



But that hasn’t dimmed Tiana’s love of film.

Sharing a version of reality

“I’ve always been a bit obsessed with making films and sharing a version of reality. It’s just always been there.”



That passion manifested itself through a Theatre A’ Level, Edinburgh Uni and fringe theatre, and then making short films in Paris.

Cast and crew on location with Youth Club

“This constant obsession of trying to make something that appeals to people and resonates with people, it won’t leave me alone,” says Tiana.



The visual style of Youth Club goes for a touch of documentary, with a wide angle lens for ‘the kind of weirdness it does to a face to emphasise Lou’s slight kookiness’. And it emphasises the distance between youth worker Lou and the young people.

Avoiding normal

“The main thing was to use the shots to give a sense of her unravelling. Anything that looked normal, we cut out,” says Tiana.



That lack of normal was emphasised in the main role of Lou played by Charlotta Bristow.

“I talked to quite a few very impressive actresses for the role, but no one had the combination of energy, charm, and creepiness that Charlotta brought to it. Her performance was spot on from the test shoot, and her professionalism and skill despite being a first-time actress makes me think she is made for this job.”

The rest of the cast was collected from Exeter Uni, Exeter College, acting groups, schools and random connections. The crew came together pretty smoothly.

Ability to deliver

And one thing that impressed Tiana was how well the teenagers were able to cope with the stressful outdoor shoots.

“Their ability to be professional and deliver despite being cold and waiting a long time impressed me, along with their desire to make it work, as well as their delivery,” says Tiana, for whom Youth Club was the most ambitious film she’s undertaken in terms of locations.

“The experience has only confirmed to me how much I love working with young people,” Tiana says. “Offering young people a professional experience like this is rewarding and you get back what you give – it brings a lot more heart. And I like working with less experienced actors as well – there’s a lot of energy for trying out different things.”

To keep up to date with upcoming screenings, visit www.youthclubfilm.co.uk

Youth Club by Tiana Linden is an Exeter Phoenix commission, and premieres at Two Short Nights film festival on Friday 6 March.

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