Wasteman | free tickets to UK prison thriller

Free screenings of BAFTA-nominated UK prison thriller Wasteman will come to over 130 independent cinemas across the UK as part of the BFI’s Escapes.

Join 1,648 other subscribers.

Tom Blyth in Wasteman. Courtesy of Lionsgate.

Escapes, the nationwide initiative designed to make cinema more accessible to all by hosting

free cinema screenings across the UK each month.

On the 16 and 17 February 2026, audiences in over 100 locations across the UK can claim

free cinema tickets via Escapes.

Wasteman follows prisoner Taylor (David Jonsson) who is approaching parole. Taylor wants

nothing more than to be a dad to his son who he’s never met. In a world of drugs, parties,

gangs, and violence, so far, he’s managed to keep out of trouble. However, when violent new

cellmate Dee (Tom Blyth) arrives, the chance for Taylor to get his life back is put in jeopardy.

Wasteman brutally depicts the state of UK prisons: drugs, gangs, overcrowding, riots, and

ruthless violence pulsate through the film.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

David Jonsson, who stars as Taylor, is becoming one of the leading British actors of his

generation. In 2025, Jonsson won the BAFTA Rising Star Award and was nominated for a BIFA

for his leading role in Wasteman.

The actor is best known for his performances in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Romulus, breakout UK hit Rye Lane and hit BBC/HBO series Industry.

Tom Blyth and David Jonsson in Wasteman. Courtesy of Lionsgate

Wasteman is the debut film from director Cal McMau. The director was inspired after

coming across footage recorded by prisoners on phones they’d smuggled inside.

“It was raw, unfiltered, and terrifying—a visceral view of a world that felt more alien than any prison depiction I’d encountered before,” he said.

“In these brief, shocking glimpses, I saw not only the desperation but also the brutal truth of a system failing those it was supposed to rehabilitate. We can ignore these spaces, but in doing so, we dehumanise people and foster an environment where reoffending is almost inevitable.”

McMau won Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards 2025 for Wasteman.

British R&B artist Ray BLK plays the prison psychiatrist. Best known for collaborations with

Stormzy, Giggs, Gorillaz, Nines, Chip, and touring with Nicki Minaj, the MOBO-nominated

singer-songwriter is now becoming a rising star of the screen. In 2023, the Londoner made

her acting debut in hit BBC series CHAMPION and will soon join the cast of Paramount+’s The Agency.

Alex Hassell, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black in hit Disney+/Hulu Dame Jilly Cooper adaption

Rivals, also stars in Wasteman as prisoner Paul who is Dee’s prison archnemesis.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Check out the cinemas involved

Claim free cinema tickets for Wasteman at escapetothecinema.co.uk.

top image: David Jonsson in Wasteman. Courtesy of Lionsgate.

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related