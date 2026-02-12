Language of Life | sadness from a place of love

Holly Janem captures precious conversations about grief and connection in her film Language of Life. She tells D&CFilm the a personal experience inspired the script and how she found a supportive group of filmmakers in Cornwall

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Language of Life is beautifully engaging, marvellously connecting, and has wonderful performances. Where did the idea come from and how did the film get made?

Thank you! I wrote the film during a difficult period of my life when my dad was unwell. He’s made a full recovery now, but it was the first time I’d had to seriously think about what my life would look like if I lost somebody close to me. I think I’d been quite lucky up until that point as I hadn’t experienced a huge amount of loss growing up, and this felt almost like a morbid coming of age. I started to realise that grief was going to be inevitable in my life, so what reassurance would I need to hear to help me through it? This is where a lot of Marion’s dialogue came from.

I have some friends who have lost parents or close family members over the last few years and I had really heavily observed that they were able to continue their lives after loss. Things definitely looked different, but they were still getting up every day and getting on with things.

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I think a lot of people, including myself previously, fear grief and death. But I wanted to frame it for audiences as something that you can still recognise as sad, but the sadness is coming from a place of love.

When I first wrote the script, I never wanted to look at it again, but when I got home from travelling in late 2024 Screen Cornwall were running an open call to find scripts for their BFI Academy (which I had taken part in in Plymouth in 2019). I was keen to get back into filmmaking and the only script I had ready that fit the criteria was Language of Life. I put it off and submitted it 15 minutes before the deadline. It was shortlisted but ultimately didn’t get picked, however Laura reached out to me directly after and asked if I would be interested in putting it forward for the Under 25’s BFI Network funding they had acquired. We got the deal, and I then met my producer Libby who is now one of my best friends. We got on with it immediately and made the film!

It’s intimate and character-driven. How did you find the actors and how did they manage to work off each other and blend so well?

This was something that was really important to me, as from the first few drafts I knew we needed to prioritise a really strong cast. We found Rebecca on Spotlight, and she almost didn’t make her audition! She had asked to reschedule but it was our last day of casting, so she jumped on last minute and when the call connected she was in a hostel bathroom in Japan. She explained to us that she had her days mixed up and it was the middle of the night on her last night of a ski season. She was whispering because she had a full hostel room next door. Even still, I knew as soon as she started the read that she was the one we wanted.

Libby had seen Janet in a FylmK film called Art (dir. Ben Kernow) and thought she would be good fit. She got in touch with her agent, and Janet loves working in Cornwall, so she was interested in auditioning. We loved her and again knew quite early on she was right for the role.

They only practised together for the first time the day before shooting, and I was nervous that we’d left it too late, however I had nothing to worry about. I’d been over the script with them separately via video call and when they got together it flowed really nicely. They had quite a similar relationship off screen to the one on screen, with Rebecca asking Janet advice in regards to her career in the industry, and Janet asking Rebecca about her travels. They brought a lot of themselves to the roles and helped the story take on new dimensions.

When we were casting, I didn’t really have any specific requirements when it came to appearance etc, I just really wanted the performances to feel natural. That was the big word I kept using. I think because this story is a simple conversation, it can’t feel like they’re acting. I thought this would be hard to get around but we had the perfect amount of rehearsal time and it ended up working how I’d pictured it.

The film raises issues about grief. What attracted you to that topic, and how important is it for films to tackle those types of issues? How did the partnership with Penhaligon’s Friends come about?

I think the stigma of it and feeling that I didn’t know how to talk about a topic that, as mentioned above, will affect all of us eventually. I didn’t know how to open that conversation with anyone in my life, and as much as it’s a sensitive subject I don’t think it should be one that gets ignored.

A lot of the time we are afraid of being vulnerable but allowing vulnerability is exactly how this film came to be. I like to imagine that our main character Lyla is someone who comes across confident and put together but has been pushing away this important thing that’s weighing on her for a long time in fear of opening up.

During production it was hard to find films that talked about grief in the bittersweet way we were going for. I loved The Holdovers (2023) for influence (especially with the age difference) as well as Aftersun (2022) for those more subtle tones. I’m a huge fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty books and it’s one of the only things that comes to mind when I think about stories tackling grief specifically aimed at a younger audience. Our film is for everyone, but that conversation in a younger space is something I was really interested in because I don’t think it happens as often as it should. We like to think grief is something that won’t reach us until we’re older, but plenty of young people go through it, and I think to be equipped to talk about it early on and not develop a fear like I did is very important.

I met a representative for Penhaligon’s Friends when I was working at Carnglaze Caverns and they came for a visit. I was really interested in what they do, their work is so incredible and paramount, and so they felt like a great fit for us. I didn’t want to make a film like this without having relevant resources attached and they are a fantastic one.

The film is shot in a wonderful location, but also touches on a sense of isolation. Is that also an issue that faces flmmakers in Cornwall? How did you get your crew together and what do they represent for the vibrancy and future of film in the region?

Absolutely! Cornwall is a gorgeous place to live but it can feel very cut off at points. I moved home after graduating and it was only supposed to be a quick stop as I was convinced there was no real industry in the county. I was completely wrong! I started going to Cornwall Filmmakers meet ups where I met Sophie May, also a local director, who introduced me to Making Moves in Movies Cornwall, a community for local female and non-binary creatives.

I think these two groups are amazing and the most welcoming networking spaces I’ve ever been to. Everyone is making different things and they’re all really supportive of what other people are creating. Every time I leave one of these events I feel like that isolated energy the county can give is gone and replaced by a really exciting kind of motivation.

When I got the funding, I didn’t really know anyone actively working or specialising in Cornwall and having a female heavy crew was very important to me, so I very nervously put a message in Making Moves and through the WhatsApp and their events I met Libby, Julia, Rhi and Emily. I was a fan of Amber’s work and she had mentored my BFI Academy, so I took a chance and messaged her and she was super interested which was really exciting. Jack and Marnie who did our score are my friends from school, and then the rest of our crew was made up of recommendations or social media ads.

Because the group was made up of various people who had worked together before, there was always a chance that it was going to be cliquey, but it couldn’t have been further from that. It was such a friendly vibe and everyone got on so well. Emily did breathing exercises with everybody in the morning, and we made it very clear that due to it being a heavy topic there was absolutely time and space to step away during the day if needed. Some really beautiful conversations were happening on set and everyone was very supportive of one another especially during takes of the more emotional scenes. I’ve been on sets before where there’s tension and everyone can’t wait to wrap and go home, but after two very long days we all still went for drinks on Polperro Harbourside afterwards and have stayed in touch.

I think each one of them represents a really bright, professional and uplifting future for the creative world in Cornwall.

Language of Life is released online in February, who should watch it?

Everyone! Whether you have experienced grief or not, this film really is for anyone who has ever felt a bit lost. I definitely was when I wrote it. I’d like this story to resonate with people in their own individual ways.

What have you been getting up to since making Language of Life and what’s next for you?

Since making Language of Life, I have been continuing to write and give life to some ideas that I’d been sat on for a while! I recently script developed and directed Stand Up, Stand Together a campaign video highlighting the anti-VAWG partnership between M.A.N. Culture and Plymouth Argyle. I was really honoured to be a part of this as it was so important and an issue I’m really passionate about. I’m also part of the 2026 Screen Cornwall New Writers Network cohort where I’ve already been getting invaluable feedback. Currently I’m in Australia for the winter, and would like to hit the ground running with some more projects when I’m home!

(As the freelance world is so unpredictable, I also spent December back at the Caverns as a Christmas Elf and loved it!)

Thank you, Holly! Have a great time, and looking forward to hearing about your travels and your next project!

Watch The Language of Life

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