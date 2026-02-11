Rose of Nevada | something is amiss in Mark Jenkin’s latest

When a fishing boat, the Rose of Nevada, lost with all hands 30 years ago, mysteriously reappears in the old harbour of a forgotten Cornish village, for those who remember, it’s surely a sign. Welcome to Rose of Nevada, the third feature from award-winning Cornwall director Mark Jenkins.

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The boat must go out to sea again and maybe then the luck of the devastated village will turn. Young father Nick (George MacKay) needs a job to provide for his family and enigmatic newcomer Liam (Callum Turner) is desperate to escape his past. They join captain Murgey (Francis Magee) and head out to sea. But when they return, satisfied with their haul, something is amiss – they’ve slipped back in time to 1993, and the villagers greet them as if they are the original crew.

The time-travelling Rose of Nevada will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on 24 April 2026. Director Mark is doing a special South West tour, too. A BFI Blu-ray and BFI Player release will follow in the summer.

Rose of Nevada follows Mark Jenkin’s BAFTA award-winning first feature Bait (2019) and Enys Men (2022). Unique among British feature filmmakers for the analogue way in which he crafts his films, once again Jenkin is the writer, director, director of photography and editor – he also handled sound design and composed the original score.

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Made in Cornwall, all of Jenkin’s features have been shot on 16mm using a Bolex clockwork camera; all dialogue and sound is added afterwards.

The film had its world premiere in August 2025 at the Venice International Film Festival, followed by its UK premiere in Official Competition at the BFI London Film Festival.

Rose of Nevada is released in cinemas in the UK & Ireland on 24 April 2026, preceded by a 3-week director Q&A tour around the UK – dates/cinemas announced in March.

top image: Rose of Nevada. Courtesy of Bosena. Photo by Steve Tanner

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