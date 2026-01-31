Spoiling You | prepare your senses to sizzle with ASMR horror

Prepare for your skin to pucker, your hair to tingle, and your senses to sizzle, and that’s just with the poster release of ASMR horror film Spoiling You.

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Marking the directorial debut of Megan Tremethick, the film introduces a psychologically invasive descent into digital obsession and manufactured intimacy.

Drawing inspiration from J-horror and extreme Asian cinema, including Takashi Miike’s Audition, the film taps into the unsettling comfort economy of parasocial relationships and the quiet terror of being truly alone.

Co-written by Cornwall’s horror rising star Megan Tremethick and Lawrie Brewster, and directed by Megan, Spoiling You stars Laurence R Harvey, whose previous work has made him a familiar presence in contemporary genre cinema, alongside Stephen Kerr and Megan herself. Spoiling You is produced in collaboration with the British horror studio.

Still from Spoiling You, co-written and debut directed by Cornwall’s horror rising star Megan Tremethick

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Spoiling You follows Drew, a socially isolated insomniac who finds solace in the carefully curated intimacy of Miss Mutter, a seductive ASMR-style online creator whose videos promise comfort, reassurance, and unconditional attention. When he wins a competition to meet her in person, Drew follows the call with blind devotion, his longing overriding instinct.

The film’s poster, designed by Megan, with poster artwork by Ida Bagus Indra and typography by Jedalias Mendez, offers a visual promise of the unsettling experience to come.

Spoiling You will have its world premiere at the Romford Horror Film Festival, taking place in Romford, London, UK, on Saturday 21 February at 7pm. Known for championing boundary-pushing independent horror and emerging voices, Romford Horror Film Festival continues to establish itself as one of the UK’s most vital genre events, celebrating bold, uncompromising cinema that refuses to play it safe.

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