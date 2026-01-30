No previous experience required | Anyone can take the Two Short Nights 48 Hour Film Challenge

The 48 Hour Film Challenge screening at Two Short Nights pulses with creative camaraderie and impish fun. It’s a reflection of the excitement and journey the filmmakers have been on to make movies and get them on the big screen. The visible achievement is tangible in the electric atmosphere.

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The Two Short Nights 48 Hour Film Challenge is home to families trying something new together, school teams on projects, friends out for a giggle, filmmakers keeping their hand in, or creatives trying something new.

Last year’s winning team smoothly shifted gear from theatre to film for their 48 Hour Film and then to bag an Exeter Phoenix commission. Their premiere this year is on the back of the 48 Hour film premiere last year.

But it’s not just for the serially creative. The constraints are liberating for those putting their toes in.

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Register for the challenge, and then on the day of the event you’ll be given some words or objects or other macguffin to include and away you go.

Gone are the days of scampering to hand your film in, now you just need to upload it. And what with modern technology, creativity is easy, right? Right?!

Check the dates and deets and apply. Team registration closes at 10pm on Tue 3 Feb.

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