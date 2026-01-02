Horror awards | indie horror success for the South West

The British Horror Studio has announced the winners of its inaugural awards season, celebrating outstanding achievement across British independent horror filmmaking and signalling a major step forward in the organisation’s cultural reach, and marking some South West success.

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The awards, spanning Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and the newly introduced British Indie Horror Artist of the Year, were decided through a combination of public voting and an independent jury selection. More than 5,000 votes were cast by film industry peers and horror fans worldwide.

Growing

The milestone reflects the British Horror Studio’s evolution from a production label into a broader genre institution within the UK. The organisation now encompasses the revived Amicus Productions, Hex Studios, The B-Team, and the registered charity Fife Creative Studios, with a growing emphasis on grassroots participation and artistic development.

Dorian Todd – British Horror Indie Artist of the Year

In the public vote, the Best Director award resulted in a rare tie, with Sean Cronin (Bogieville) and Warren Dudley (Fright) named joint winners. Best Actor was awarded to Stephen Corrall (Shiver Me Timbers), following a contest that attracted over 1,000 voters.

Best Actress

Megan Tremethick, from Cornwall, who bagged Best Actress

The most closely contested category was Best Actress, where Cornwall’s Megan Tremethick (The Reign of Queen Ginnarra) emerged victorious after a dramatic second-round surge. Tremethick, often described by critics and fans as the “Vivien Leigh of indie horror”, overcame strong competition including Ayvianna Snow (Bogieville), widely referred to in the British press as the “Queen of British Horror”. The category alone drew more than 2,500 votes and significant online engagement.

Artistic ambition and creative risk

Alongside the public vote, a separate jury selection focused on artistic ambition and creative risk. Led by Prof Peter F Mahoney CBE PhD MBA FRCA, the jury awarded Best Director to Simon Rumley (Crushed), while the Best Actor category resulted in joint winners Chris Black (The Slave and the Sorcerer) and Jonathan Hansler (Bogieville). Best Actress was awarded to Nicolette McKeown (Mercy Falls).

Ayvianna Snow- British Horror Indie Artist of the Year

British Indie Horror Artist of the Year

The British Horror Studio also introduced a special honour, British Indie Horror Artist of the Year, recognising individuals making exceptional contributions to the independent sector. The inaugural recipients were Ayvianna Snow, for her advocacy work and artist support; Dorian Todd, for his rapidly emerging career as both performer and filmmaker; and Andrew Gourlay, recognised for his acclaimed performances following recovery from serious illness.

Andrew Gourlay – British Horror Indie Artist of the Year

The awards coincided with the British Horror Studio’s explosive growth growing by more than 1,200 signed members, underscoring the continued rise of grassroots-driven initiatives within UK independent film. The organisation notes a growing concentration of activity and talent in Scotland, positioning the region as an increasingly important centre for British horror production.

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