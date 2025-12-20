Howlsalva Gwav | a journey to the magical folk reality of Montol

The fabric between the worlds of myth, tradition and mystery are interwoven more closely at certain times of year, especially in certain places. Montol is a Penzance event that combines both time and place in a Winter Solstice celebration of nature-hewn magic. New film Howlsalva Gwav is more than an introduction to the event, it’s a full-blooded immersion into the celebration of land, sea, people and place that is both otherworldly and definitely ‘there’.

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Howlsavla Gwav still- A spirit of the land

Montol is a celebration of the return of the light, and Howlsalva Gwav follows at traveller from the thin winter light to rich lustrous dark and back again.

It looks lush with a folky reality that is both chilling and deeply alluring – a testament to the crafting of co-director Ryan Mackfall and co-director and production designer Joe Gray.

Co-director Ryan’s involvement began in 2022, when rumours circulated that the festival might be coming to an end.

The spirit parade in Howlsavla Gwav

“My friend and collaborator Joe Gray was already involved in one aspect of Montol, and I felt compelled to document what I believed might be its final year,” said Ryan. “But the ending never came. The festivities continued, and so did the filming.”

Now four years later, the short film Howlsavla Gwav arrives.

Ryan said the film is: “a Montol folktale that blends lived experience with myth, weaving a story across the landscape and culminating in the heart of the town on the Winter Solstice.

“Created in collaboration with our fellow Howlsavla Gwav guild members, featuring production design by Joe Gray, and starring Darcy Vanhinsburgh, Morgan Val Baker, Richard Ballinger, and Daisy Rickman – who also composed the soundtrack – the film seeks to turn the world’s gaze toward Penzance and its sacred festival.”

Howlsavla Gwav – The wanderer completes his ceremony under the solstice moon

All that’s left is to come together in the film to sing “deuth bownans nowydh deuth” (“come new life, come”), as the filmmakers invite others to join the wanderers’ journey and become part of a world they never knew existed.

Howlsavla Gwav is at this year’s Montol, to be followed by a festival run. It is directed by Ryan Mackfall and Joe Gray and is a Howsavla Gwav Guild Production in association with Myskatonic. It is produced by Ryan Mackfall, Joe Gray and Kingsley Marshall.

Look out for Myskatonic’s The Birdwatcher at Two Short Nights, in Exeter in March 2026.

top image: Howlsavla Gwav – the Wanderer in the mask.

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