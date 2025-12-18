Silver Screen | film, heritage and community storytelling

Plymouth Arts Cinema has been awarded funding from The National Lottery to deliver Silver Screen, an innovative year-long programme designed to deepen engagement with film, heritage and community storytelling.

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The project builds on a successful pilot delivered by Fotonow and Plymouth Arts Cinema in 2025 and will now expand through a collaboration between Plymouth Arts Cinema and Fotonow CIC.

Heritage, memory and placemaking

Silver Screen will run throughout 2026, offering Plymouth’s older residents a programme of community film workshops, screenings and co-created storytelling projects centred on local heritage, memory and placemaking. A portion of project delivery will take place at Fotonow’s new space at 107 Cornwall Street, Plymouth, alongside screenings at Plymouth Arts Cinema.

“We’re excited to expand Silver Screen into a long-term creative programme that connects our audiences to film in meaningful ways,” Anna Navas, director and programmer at Plymouth Arts Cinema told D&CFilm. “Working with Fotonow and utilising their new community-focused space enables us to explore new forms of participation and reach wider audiences across Plymouth.”

As project partners, Fotonow will support delivery through community photography, film development and participatory arts approaches.

Combining film and community voice

“The pilot showed us the real potential of combining film and community voice,” said creative director Matthew Pontin. “This new funding allows us to work in deeper and more sustained ways with people across Plymouth.”

The project will explore intergenerational connections, local histories and creative filmmaking processes, with an aim to engage with older residents who may face barriers to participating in creative and cultural projects.

Screenings, talks and exhibitions

A programme of public screenings, talks and exhibitions will run at Plymouth Arts Cinema across the year, complemented by filmmaking workshops and storytelling activity hosted at 107 Cornwall Street. The project aims to build creative confidence, encourage cultural participation and give voice to local lived experience.

Further details of Silver Screen activity will be released in early 2026.

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