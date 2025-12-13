A case of faith | Wake Up, Dead Man – A Knives Out Mystery

Now streaming on Netflix and still in some select theatres, the new Benoit Blanc murder mystery is released to the public full of surprises, twists, turns, and crucifixes. Wake up, Dead Man – A Knives Out Mystery is everything you’ve heard and more, quickly becoming my favourite in the acclaimed series.

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As is now a staple of Knives Out mysteries, it features a stellar cast of actors, Josh O’Connor stands out as an exciting talent and star of the show, with Daniel Craig’s Benoit as more of a supporting role. O’Connor’s Priest is a fascinating character, dealing with what it means to be a man of the cloth and what ways that can be incredibly empowering or potentially limiting. The story follows his character moved to a small American Parish where there’s a seemingly impossible death, from there the cast of eccentric characters are all suspects as everyone tries to deduce what really happened.

The struggle for power

As with religion as a whole since its inception, this film is all about the struggle for power, what people do to get it, what they do with it, and how they keep those who trust them loyal. Woven with pitch-perfect comedy, Writer and Director Rian Johnson is incredibly good at ‘punching up’, much like the HBO series Succession, Knives Out points the camera lens at the elites and the wealthy with sharp satire that’ll leave you both laughing and frustrated at its accuracy.

‘What secrets do you hold?’

Especially us here in Devon and Cornwall, living in the area that houses such classic stories as The Hound of the Baskervilles and of course where Agatha Christie once resided. It’s woven into our culture, we look out to our rolling hills of Dartmoor or the lapping waves of our beaches and think ‘what secrets do you hold?’, old churches, and small communities can’t help but make you wonder ‘what goes on behind closed doors? Or completely out in the open?’. Let this curiosity invite you in.

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This film kicked off the BFI London Film Festival back in October, where I was lucky enough to attend the UK Premiere, watching this in a packed theatre was a special experience and hearing from those who made the film offered great insight into what an open and collaborative set it was to be on. Josh Brolin even commented about his particularly evil character, despite him normally not wanting to judge his characters, which is particularly funny when you see how many villains he’s played and just over five years ago, he wiped out half of the universe.

UK Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival: Wake Up, Dead Man – A Knives Out Mystery

The Knives Out series has always worn its influences on its sleeve, even going as far as in the second film to show other famous murder detectives in a Zoom call, or how each film’s name is a song title. It’s a macabre genre that’s intrigued audiences for centuries, and it’s fascinating to see how this creative team honour the greats that have come before them with plenty of direct references to classic literature/fiction, as well as forge their own voice and identity in an already well-explored genre. Each Benoit Blanc mystery has explored a different subgenre within detective fiction and Wake Up, Dead Man is a dark gothic tale, gone is the lavish sun of Glass Onion.

Electric

The first film was a traditional cinema hit, having a long and sustained theatrical run and gaining momentum through great word of mouth, coming in hot at the end of 2019 just before COVID, Knives Out reminded people why Whodunnit’s are so beloved. I’ll always remember seeing it in a packed theatre, the response from the audience was electric, and it is no different with the new instalment.

Enjoy it together

See this with a crowd, if you can’t see it in a cinema, invite friends/family round and watch it together. Johnson excels at crafting stories you can’t help but react to – no matter if that’s a laugh or wanting to shout at the screen, and seeing this in a place where you can theorise, laugh, and enjoy the film together is the optimum way to experience this fun gothic murder mystery, perfectly in time for the holiday season.

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