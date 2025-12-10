End of year showcase | We Animate on Tues

The collective noun for animators should be an ‘animation’. Maybe it’s not the most inspired, but judging by the group who attended the We Animate on Tues festive get together at the Exeter Phoenix it’s not only descriptive, but incredibly accurate.

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Along with the snacks, chats, jumpers and surprise announcements, there was another more visual surprise. An innocent task requested by Animating Devon’s Dan Willers – can you create a short animation of something in a life – had been turned into a revolving showreel that was set to travel the nighttime city.

Projected by Blackbeam Cinematic, the collection of short animations made an eye-catching light show of talent. It was as fun as it was unexpected. And why not? It was a super-connected statement about the ambition of the region’s animators and just how thought, imagination and skill can enrich and entertain any environment.

See what Animating Devon is all about and go along to meet join We Animate on Tues in Plymouth or Exeter.

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