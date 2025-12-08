Paignton Picture House | restoration boost from Historic England

Paignton Picture House has been awarded £675,246 from Historic England to carry out works to restore the historic fabric of the Grade II listed cinema. Opened in 1914, Paignton Picture House is famously associated with Agatha Christie, who was a regular visitor.

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This latest grant brings Historic England’s total investment to over £940,000 since the cinema was added to the Heritage at Risk Register in 2013.

Safeguard

The much-loved Torbay landmark, one of Europe’s oldest purpose-built cinemas, has been on the Heritage at Risk Register since 2013. The £675,246 grant from Historic England will fund essential works to repair and safeguard its historic fabric, ensuring the survival of its unique architectural character.

This funding builds on significant investment already secured from multiple national partners and donors, enabling restoration work that is already well underway.

Restoration

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The new grant will allow the Trust to carry out further specialist repairs to delicate original features and to stabilise the building as restoration progresses – another significant step towards welcoming the community back into the Picture House as a heritage-led cultural venue. Paignton Picture House is expected to reopen in September 2026

History

Opened in 1914, Paignton Picture House is one of the UK’s earliest surviving purpose-built cinemas. Celebrated for its Arts and Crafts architecture and atmospheric auditorium, it has long been cherished by the people of Torbay.

The building is famously associated with Agatha Christie, who was a regular visitor and is believed to have watched adaptations of her novels from the balcony. Over the decades, the cinema has hosted countless screenings and community events, becoming deeply woven into the cultural memory of the area.

Since its closure in 1999, extensive plans have been developed to restore and reimagine the building as a vibrant hub for film, arts, and community activity, while preserving its distinctive architectural features and historic character.

Very significant

Julian Carnell, a Trustee of the Paignton Picture House Trust, said: “It is fantastic news that Historic England has chosen to support Paignton Picture House with a very significant grant which will further enable us to restore and repair this historic building in the heart of Paignton, transforming it into a vibrant cultural space serving the local community and contributing to the regeneration of the town.”

Transformation

Rebecca Barrett, South West Regional Director at Historic England, said: “We’re delighted to give one of our largest grants this year to the continuing transformation of Paignton Picture House. It’s another big step towards its future as a thriving cultural hub for the community in Torbay and the wider region. We’re excited to see the amazing progress the Trust and everyone working on the restoration is making.”

Explore Paignton Picture House on their site.

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