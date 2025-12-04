DxC | online film fest celebrates regional filmmakers

Get in quick, before Saint Nick! An online film festival including the catchy initials DxC, which celebrates regional filmmakers and features the creative flavour of Devon and Cornwall, closes on 6 December – the Day of Saint Nicholas, to you less-festive focused.

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The wonderfully revealing insight into Exeter’s indie radio station, This is Phonic, is part of the roster of the DxC film festival, organised by Exeter university students. As is You Had My Smile, which was recently featured on these very pages. The theme is Southwest Crossings: Journeys Through Time.

“These films carry authentic voices from Devon and Cornwall, they are personal, resonant, and aesthetically distinctive,” says Angelli Lazarte, the head of programming at the festival. “We wanted to celebrate our regional filmmakers and their especial connection to the two counties.”

“Devon and Cornwall are increasingly of interest to film and television production, with a lot happening in 2025 and the future looking bright regionally,” said Astha Mary Varghese, a member of the programming team.

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“It felt fitting that the festival celebrated both the wealth of talent in the region, who are producing very personal and distinctive films, as well as those international productions that have created such a buzz of expectation as to the potential of the South West as a film location of choice,” said David Salas, senior lecturer in the university’s department of Communications, Drama and Film.

Have a watch while you wait for Santa… Saint Nicholas.

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