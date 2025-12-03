South West Working-Class Producers’ Forum open for applications

BFI Network South West has announced the final call out of 2025 (!) for their Working-Class Producers Forum, hosted by film and TV producer Sophie Reynolds (Surviving Earth).

Join 1,650 other subscribers.

The session will take place online on Tuesday 3 February 2026 from 6pm-7:30pm.

This forum is open to producers based in the South West who identify as being from a lower socio-economic background.

Ten participants will benefit from valuable industry insights from an established and respected working-class producer and will take part in an open and constructive discussion about the unique challenges faced by producers with this lived experience.

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