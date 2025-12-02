May the earth lie light upon thee | cemetery is a living environment

There’s life in death. May the earth lie light upon thee captures the care and attention given at Ford Park Cemetery in Plymouth to the living environment and emotions of the cemetery, captured by artist director Bryony Gillard.

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May the earth lie light upon thee is screened as part of National Grief Awareness Week at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix, followed by an informal discussion with Bryony.

Grief that spills over

“I’m drawn to things that don’t fit neatly into dominant ideas of progress or purity,” said Bryony. “Grief that spills over, illness that disrupts order, and materials like sewage or seaweed that blur boundaries.”

Entangles lives

The film follows the cemetery’s team of groundskeepers, revealing the work need to tend to the dead and the many entangled lives that share the cemetery grounds.

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“My approach to film making is quite open, I don’t really storyboard or a have a clear idea of what I want to make in advance. I like to see the process of filming and editing as a form or improvisation – listening and responding to the materials in front of me.”

More-than-human

Bryony’s way of working is very collaborative, responding to people, places and more than human collaborators, such as animals, to bring together a plurality of voices and stories. Rooted in deep listening and collaborative sound-making, the work invites a more-than-human perspective on time and memory.

The soundtrack was recorded on site in the cemetery chapel and has contributions from Shirley Pegna and Tina Hitchens.

May the earth lie light upon thee is at Studio 74, the Exeter Phoenix, on Saturday 6 December. Entrance is free, but booking is required. Book now

Images: Stills from May the earth lie light upon thee. Courtesy of Bryony Gillard.

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