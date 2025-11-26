Penny Serenade | emotional classic from home-grown superstar

Free packs of paper hankies will be offered to everyone attending Bristol Megascreen showing of the tear-jerking 1941 film Penny Serenade which earned its Bristol-born co-star Cary Grant his first Oscar nomination.

Join 1,653 other subscribers.

Cary Comes Home

The screening – on Saturday 29 November (6pm for 6.30pm) – is the latest event to be put on by the Cary Comes Home festival, set up in 2014 to celebrate the Hollywood actor and global style icon’s links to the city where he was born, grew up and often revisited.

All its emotional glory

Festival director Charlotte Crofts told D&CFilm: “We’ve been dreaming of showing Penny Serenade on the big screen for years – and now it’s finally happening! This is a film that deserves to be experienced in all its emotional glory, and there’s nothing like sharing those tears and laughter with a live audience.”

On the brink of divorce

In the film, Irene Dunne triggers flashbacks from the ups and downs of her life and marriage as she re-listens to memories-soaked 78rpm records while on the brink of divorcing her husband, Roger (Cary Grant).

Washtub warning

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

Charlotte Crofts added: “It would spoil it to give too much of the plot away but both Irene and Cary have named this as their finest work and it’s certainly a film which pulls at the heart. The New York Times’s critic warned: ‘If you are prone to weeping, you might want to take along a washtub’ while another reviewer asked ‘What more would you want from a movie, but that it makes you feel? I’m not a crier by nature, but if I cry I want it to be worth it and this one’s worth it’.”

Cary Grant-branded tissues.

To cope with any tears, guests at the screening will be offered free packs of Cary Grant-branded tissues. Other pre-film extras will include a DJ playing 78rpm records on a traditional gramophone and a choir singing some of the songs heard in the film. There will also be a post-screening panel discussion/ Q&A about music and melodrama.

Bookings are on a sliding scale of ticket prices via www.carycomeshome.co.uk or Headfirst https://hdfst.uk/e139428

This event is happening as part of TOO MUCH: Melodrama on Film, a major UK-wide season celebrating cinema’s biggest emotions and heightened dramatics from around the world. Presented with the support of the BFI Film Audience Network, awarding funds from the National Lottery.

top image: Cary Grant and Irene Dunne in Penny Serenade

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related