Animating Devon one dot at a time

There was once a tiny little mouse with big ideas. Then those ideas got real and new big ideas grew even bigger. It’s not quite the story of the continuing rise of Yellow Mouse Studios, but Daniel Willers – inventor / founder of the animation house – tells such a compelling story, with such delivered ambition, that it feels wonderfully self-fulfilled, embracing, connecting and film-generating.

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Immersed in animation

But first, he explains the animation pun behind the monthly meet-up he’s organised in Plymouth and Exeter. It’s called We Animate on Tues, yes, it’s a Tuesday get-together, but it draws on the name for the technique of animating on every other frame… or on twos. We Animate On Tues. And yes, he is truly immersed in animation.

Already, the Tuesday events have been doing more than he intended. Connecting animators of all levels, making things, getting projects finished, networking and skill-developing. And that’s a story that runs through the birth, development and aspirations of all that Dan and partner in life and work Katie-Jane Stewart do.

Break the rat-run

“I set the business up in 2015 for tax purposes,” says Dan, a little impishly. It was more a bureaucratic necessity in the face of new rules from the HMRC. But it played into a desire to break the rat-run life of working in London and living the weekend in Devon.

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“Being in London was just so stressful,” says Dan. “I loved the work. And I loved the people around me.”

Spurred on by the enforced change, Dan formed a business, quickly created 2D animation – as opposed to the 3D work he’d been doing for films in London – and never went back to London to work again.

Independent spirit

“It was a roller coaster ride,” says Dan. “I did freelancing for Aardman, then realised I preferred doing my own stuff.”

He hired two rooms in Crediton above a shop. There was enough money in the bank to buy four computers with all the kit. “So that’s what I did,” says Dan. He took photos of his new animation studio, shared them, and then the emails from Arts University Plymouth students came in.

Film credits

“It was brand new, there were no jobs. They needed something because we are in Devon, not in London, and what chance was there for industry experience? I thought, ‘this will never do’.” The upshot was the baby mouse studio landed work on the darkly disturbing and visually unique horror Abruptio, which had the names Jordan Peele, Robert Englund and James Marsters attached. Suddenly, the students had Imdb credits to their names.

“Out of nowhere, there was work coming in of a high calibre. The phone was ringing with local clients, and from the music industry. They were working on things for Joni Mitchell, for Ne-Yo. That roller coaster happened. And it snowballed,” says Dan.

Tradition

Then the next year’s students got in touch. And a bit of a tradition started. He would go to degree shows, talk to students and get to know the Arts University Plymouth lecturers. Dan knew the struggle of bridging the gap from uni to industry – a six-month unpaid internship in London taught him that. It also taught him loads and saw him working with inspirational mentors and colleagues.

“Yellow Mouse Studios has been a stepping stone for students, which I’m really proud of. And now I can say, 10 years later, the people in the studio with me are all graduates from the South West. That for me is as successful as any of the big jobs that we’ve ever worked on,” says Dan, with pride.

Creative draw

Combined with promoting local talent, remember those inspirational mentors and colleagues? They started moving to Devon.

“People I used to work with now live just on the other side of the moor,” says Dan. “Now, I can connect people all over Devon – which isn’t the easiest county to get around.” Add to that a sense of isolation of people working from home.

Community

“It’s very important to me to have community around me,” says Dan. “The more people involved, the more awesomeness can be created.”

So far, so cog-in-the-wheel of the South West regional creative economy, which brings in around £2.7bn annually. Dan spoke at Westminster at the launch of the Creative Industries in the Great South West: Leading from the Edge.

Animation academy

“I’m not very shy about talking about how important it is to have creativity in Devon,” says Dan. “We’ve always wanted to set up some kind of animation academy for the purposes of supporting basic skill sets, for fun, for mental health, for wellbeing, for creativity.”

That animation academy is no longer a hope, but a reality… and it’s been going really well.

“We need a bigger building,” says Dan, who is looking to adapt his business plan, things are going so well.

Connecting the dots

The business, the academy, the We Animate on Tues gatherings are key points to strengthening and supporting a creative community in Devon. “Connecting the dots, the people, the collaborations, the opportunities, skill-sharing and the support of people not feeling lonely – that has become really intense,” says Dan.

The next step was to start a CIC specifically for the community-building projects. And then?

Animating Devon

“Exeter used to have the biggest international film festival for animation,” says Dan, his eyes twinkling. He has designs on Animating Devon, a countywide collaboration animation festival. “We need people in the community with a real passion to see things happen.” And he is making it happen.

Dan’s passion is palpable. Not just for the opportunities but for the work, for what creativity can give, personally and professionally. And he plays it down, he calls it his selfish need to get out of London, and to work with like-minded people. But it feels more than that. It feels like a life-time journey.

Artistic routes

As a quiet child and with a dad who worked nights, Dan immersed himself in art. He got his A in GCSE art, and that led to a foundation BTEC and a fine art route before animation.

“Somehow, being able to draw well enough got me away from a life of warehouses. I’m a guy from the Midlands who should be in a factory. Art gave me the confidence to look at things differently.”

He says he should be growing out of the youthful joy of doing what he’s doing, but he isn’t, and you can tell.

“Dark Crystal, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars needed people like me. Art became a window of escape from what life was probably going to be.”

See what Yellow Mouse Studio is all about | Get along to We Animate on Tues | Check out Animating Devon | web

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