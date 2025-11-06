Ghosts of Alderney – Hitler’s Islands of Slaves | new evidence of Nazi atrocities uncovered

Feature-length documentary The Ghosts of Alderney – Hitler’s Island Slaves, which has uncovered Nazi atrocities on British soil, is in the South West during Remembrance week, calling into Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix and the Falmouth Poly.

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The Ghosts of Alderney – Hitler’s Island Slaves by Devon and Edinburgh-based Wild Dog, uncovers the hidden history of Alderney, to reveal new evidence of atrocities committed by the Nazis on British soil during World War Two.

Brutal occupation

Internationally renowned artist Piers Secunda has spent five years tracing stories of slave labourers sent to the tiny Channel Island of Alderney. When Hitler’s forces invaded, nobody knew just how brutal the occupation of this piece of UK Crown land would become. Secunda has made work memorialising some of the slaves who endured random shootings, beatings and starvation.

“I’m not a historian, I’m an artist. I looked in places where nobody else has looked.” Piers Secunda Ghosts of Alderney: Piers Secunda in studio

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Slave workers from across Europe were shipped to this tiny island to build a fortress for Hitler. Over 1000 died, but no one was prosecuted by the British Government for war crimes. Piers goes beyond the numbers to bring the names and faces of those who suffered back to life.

Harsh treatment

People from all over Nazi Europe were shipped to the Channel Islands to build the Fuhrer’s “fortress” against an Allied attack. It was in Alderney, however, where the treatment was harshest. Intelligence reports after Liberation reveal that bodies dumped in mass graves were compared to victims of Belsen. Using forensic testing, Piers has established that German guards in the SS-run concentration camp on Alderney used to compete for prizes of drink and cigarettes by shooting prisoners against a wall.

Killing technique

Such firing squads were used in European camps such as Auschwitz, but Piers believes he has proof that this killing technique was used on Alderney too. Among those traced is the family of Ukrainian prisoner Georgi Zvoborski. His daughter Ingrid remembers her father telling them about other indiscriminate shootings. “The guards would select 12 or 15 men. They were tied upside down to a railway truck. Then the guards started shooting at them. A bullet in your head- and you were dead. But some were hit in an arm or leg and suffered for hours.”

Many questions remain

The film also tells how the UK Government hid the real reasons why it failed to prosecute any German officers for war crimes. “Of course there was a cover up,” said Professor Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert. Madeleine Bunting, historian and author, said: “This was the biggest mass murder on British soil. Yet so many questions remain.”

Where nobody else has looked

A recent UK Government inquiry found that more than 1,100 people died on Alderney but acknowledged there are many more missing. Piers goes beyond the numbers to bring the names and faces of those who suffered back to life.

Filming Ghosts of Alderney in Jersey WW2 bunker

“I’m not a historian, I’m an artist. I looked in places where nobody else has looked,” he tells the film. Families of survivors – among them French Jews deported by the Vichy Government from Paris – told him that the men who survived were scarred forever by their time on the island.

In this, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, the film is a testament to the bravery of these people.

Piers said: “The academic research deals with lists of names and adding up numbers to create a total figure of number of people who came to Alderney. But people aren’t numbers. They’re human beings. They have lives, they have histories, backgrounds. And that’s the story that I want to tell.”

Ghosts of Alderney – Hitler’s Island Slaves screening with producer’s Q&A Exeter Phoenix on Tuesday 11 November 7.30pm Get your tickets

Falmouth Poly on Wednesday 12 November 7.30pm Get your tickets

top image: Piers Secunda filming in Paris for Ghosts of Alderney

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