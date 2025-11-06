French Film Festival | Exeter screenings ahead of London

Getting in before London is ideal – and hardly heard of – in film circles, so raise a baguette to the French Film Festival, which is hitting Devon before it smoulders in the smoke.

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The French Film Festival has a selection – un mains-ful*, if you will – of superb French films at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix, ahead of their London outing. Some of the films may return to these regions… but some might. Our advice – get in quick.

The Shepherd and the Bear

The events kick off with The Shepherd and the Bear, a documentary that looks at what’s wild about going wild… or rather re-wilding. In the French Pyrenees, it explores a conflict provoked by the reintroduction of brown bears in the midst of a traditional shepherding community.

Nouvelle Vague

<<We love French people, we keep getting older and they keep speaking French… >> not sure if that’s a line in Richard Linklater’s, eagerly anticipated Nouvelle Vague an ‘omage to the making of the truly iconic and ground-breaking Breathless.

In A Magnificent Life

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Get ready to be inspired and touched for In A Magnificent Life, where French playwright, filmmaker, and inventor Marcel Pagnolappears very close to giving up on his career, so a younger Marcel comes to the rescue with a dose of optimism.

A Private Life

Yes, that is Jodie Foster in A Private Life, but she’s parl-ing French in Rebecca Zlotowski’s anticipated follow-up to Other People’s Children. Jodie is a psychiatrist who gets drawn into investigating the death of one of her patients.

Sirât

Sirât “distils a cinematic reverence for the sacred through a landscape simultaneously scarred and sustained by sound”. Rave music, sleepless nights and searching, it’s been called a wake-up call.

French Film Festival UK is at Studio 74 on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 November at the Exeter Phoenix. Explore the films, times and get your tickets.

top image: Nouvelle Vague

* [une poignée – ed]

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