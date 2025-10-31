The Breakwater | loss, life and how things change

The Breakwater, the new short from Sam McLoughlin, explores loss, loneliness and new connections to the sea and community. Sam talks about his personal loss, the pull of sad stories and why St Agnes was an ideal location

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What can you tell us about The Breakwater? Where did the idea come from?

I had a number of ideas for future projects, but I think The Breakwater was one that really stuck in my mind to develop. I really love a sad drama, storytelling and acting feels almost at its best when the emotions are quite raw.

I took inspiration from a number of films that I had watched close to the time of starting writing including The Outrun in which Saoirse Ronan’s character battles addiction in a film with quite an open narrative set against the rugged Scottish coast. Rewatching Mark Jenkin’s Bait with its defence of Cornish identity reminding me that these strong community centred places are still very much alive in Cornwall. Also a rewatch of Agnes Varda’s Faces Places that so joyously shows rural community and togetherness. I think there are so many influences in so many ways.

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Another big aspect being my love of Cornwall and wanting to make the most of its beauty reflected in Sadie’s poetry and the visuals of the film that DoP Justin Carter captured perfectly. Justin being another key element in me developing the initial idea further and then being instrumental in the film existing, not only shooting it for me but also taking on postproduction too, he was another person who just got it and was on the same page with me and Bella throughout. Justin has always been very supportive and again has gone above and beyond in getting so much achieved on such a small self-funded budget by doing so much work to make sure we get it across the line!

Thematically, the focus of loss through the film and what comes after it, and in turn how things change was certainly influenced by the loss of my own dad to Covid a few years ago. Looking at how life changes and how you adapt around those huge shifts in life certainly fed into Sadie’s character and how she deals with it.

DoP Justin Carter (left) with director Sam McLoughlin on set of The Breakwater. Courtesy of Wingless Jim

The Breakwater was shot in St Agnes – it looks amazing, so this might be a silly question, but why did you choose it and how did the location add to the story and were there any challenges with filming on location?

I was lucky enough to study Film at Falmouth University and be surrounded for those years by the mass of beautiful scenery, rugged coastlines and so many villages/towns that feel like they still have a real sense of true community and togetherness. St Agnes is a beautiful place with a number of independent shops/bakeries/restaurants and pubs – it’s idyllic and fitted so perfectly to where I imagined Sadie and her father Pete Rowe to have lived. Somewhere that it would feel natural to be on a good friendly basis with your postman because he’s also drinking and singing with you in the pub the same day.

We found an absolutely perfect location to act as Sadie’s home, a cottage on the cliffs above St Agnes with views over the rocks below and a small cliff path leading to it. It encapsulated so perfectly Sadie’s loneliness and yet her connection to her community and the sea.

Wind was the real difficulty, the cottage was very much exposed to the elements on Cornwall’s North Coast, the old building certainly made some strange noises, but they were all part of its charm. Luckily, we were able to stay in the property over the long weekend of filming meaning we could keep all equipment with us and use the location as a production base too.

The majority of challenges were nullified by my brilliant crew, Jim Elton taking on the role of BTS Photographer as well as lighting assistant, camera assistant and just about everything else to enable me and Justin to get the film shot as smoothly as we did. Bella too, between scenes helping as an additional crew member in setting up and prepping for shots. It is always a pleasure working with these guys but it felt like we really achieved a lot between the four of us in such a short amount of time. I’m incredibly grateful to them all!

Bella Esposito takes charge of the clapperboard. Courtesy of Wingless Jim

You co-wrote The Breakwater with Bella Esposito, who also stars. How did that creative partnership develop and what did each of you bring to the process?

Bella and I seem to almost always be on the same wavelength with things and have written a number of scripts together now. Hopefully, we will be able to get into production with some more of those in the near future too. The initial ideas for The Breakwater were my own and while hopping on one of our regular calls I asked Bella if she would like to flesh out a story I was piecing together as I had a role in mind for her. It quite naturally turned from just playing the role of Sadie to Bella adding her own brilliant touches to scenes as we continued to develop the script. It felt like she was able to jump into the character of Sadie right from the off. We continued to write on the fly with Bella adding poetry that fitted perfectly into the narrative I had already begun to form.

We left a couple of gaps initially where we would later develop further poems that her character was scribbling into her notebook throughout the film. I also enlisted the help of my friend Izzy who works as a fundraiser for the RNLI asking her to create a poem that centred around Cornwall/the sea and the work of the RNLI. This poem then filled one of the gaps we had left, and it fitted in perfectly with the visuals we had already planned for, working hand-in-hand.

I think Bella and I are able to work so easily together as we can almost always envisage what the other is describing and can then quickly get that down on paper to form our ideas together. If we were constantly trying to explain differing opinions and ideas, it just wouldn’t have worked so seamlessly.

Rory Wilton, left, on set of The Breakwater. Courtesy of Wingless Jim

Also part of the cast is Rory Wilton. What was it like working with such an established actor?

Rory is such a lovely person, again it felt like a real achievement to have him on board. A case of sending a cheeky message and hoping for the best. He read the script and really liked it so once dates had been arranged, I was so pleased to have him playing the role of Jago.

Rory has worked on a number of big projects and is a truly fantastic actor, it was an absolute pleasure to work with him, and he really made my job easy by nailing everything exactly as I had pictured it when writing. Rory and Bella worked so well together on camera, it was lovely watching the script play out between the two of them.

Director Sam McLoughlin with eyes and ears on the action. Courtesy of Wingless Jim

With your background in sound, your storytelling seems to delve into unseen emotions. How are you developing your directorial skills and express such deep feelings?

I think film, for me, is all about story and even more so about performance and the unspoken moments. Having worked with Bella on multiple projects I knew she could do this perfectly and throughout developing the script with her we were very much on the same page about that aspect.

My first short Forlorn Figure featured almost no dialogue, I wanted to make sure the next project held on to its emotive performance while allowing for dialogue that felt necessary to progress narrative. All while leaving room for Barrett’s Privateers music that plays in Sadie’s earphones which sets so much of the films tone. This, as well as the live performance of their music which include a live version of Cornwall My Home written by Harry Glasson who gave us permission to use his song performed by Barrett’s Privateers in the film.

I was also very glad to work with Gedminte Samsonaite again to create our score that tied all the musical elements together. She also created the score for my first short film, she is incredibly talented and an absolute pleasure to work with!

Music is a huge part of this film, I think it reflects the poetry written by Bella’s character Sadie and also roots itself into its Cornish’ness. Sadie is so much a product of her community, and her peace is found within the music made by her late father and the community he was a part of.

Behind the scenes of The Breakwater. Courtesy of Wingless Jim

Talking about sound, the film features the songs of Barrett’s Privateers. How did that relationship develop and how important is it to have that sense of the sea as part of the film?

I spent some time searching for shanty groups in the region and one of the first to pop up were Barrett’s Privateers, who are an incredible accapella singing group. After watching a couple of videos on their social media pages I thought they would be a perfect fit for the story we had put together. It was then just a matter of a very cheeky message to see if it is something they would possibly be interested in doing. After a few questions they were on board and then it was just a case of working out a date that everyone was available, not an easy task with so many group members!

I couldn’t have been happier with how everything went with the live performances, we gathered a crowd of locals who all enjoyed listening to Barrett’s Privateers performance and being a part of the filming process!

The day wasn’t without some hiccups though with my car breaking down enroute resulting in a very expensive taxi journey to ensure we made it to the shoot!

Barrett’s Privateers on set of The Breakwater. Courtesy of Wingless Jim

There’s a Cornwall screening and a Devon screening – where can people get details of attending these and where they can watch The Breakwater in the future?

Our premiere is being held in the St Agnes Miners & Mechanics Institute on 1 November, they’re a fantastic charity with a lovely cinema set up in their events space, as well as renting the space from the MMI charity we are also charging £3 for tickets with all money raised being donated to the St Agnes RNLI station. They were kind enough to let us film with them during a training session, which is shown throughout the film. I’ve already made a donation as a thank you and to support the charity in the amazing work that they do. It’s looking like we should be able to raise a good amount more for them from ticket sales as well!

We are also planning a screening in the new year in Plymouth, details of this aren’t quite finalised yet but will be posted across our various social media pages soon including our Instagram account @thebreakwater_shortfilm.

After the screenings we will be releasing the film online, again all info for the full release will be posted across our various social media pages!

Thank you, Sam!

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