Reclaim the Frame Impact Producer for South West
Reclaim The Frame is currently seeking to contract a regional freelance events producer/film marketeer in South West (covering Plymouth, Exeter, Bristol) to work with us on our mission to champion marginalised perspectives in cinema, connecting with audiences through community building events and conversation.
Details can be found here The applications’ deadline is Monday 17 November, interviews taking place soon after.
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