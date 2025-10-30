Unlock the fundamentals of Combat

Unlock your stage combat potential with this dynamic, beginner-friendly workshop designed to introduce and develop essential skills for both stage and screen combat performance.

Join 1,610 other subscribers.

BUT, what is Stage/Screen Combat?

Stage/Screen Combat gives an impression of violence without anyone getting hurt allowing the actors to tell the story physically. Stage Combat is also one of the few disciplines that lets you to combine fantasy and realism when performing a fight sequence.

What will be covered:

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

Over the course of the session, you’ll be guided through fundamental techniques used by professional fight performers, including:

Physical Conditioning

Footwork

Unarmed Combat Techniques

Sword Work

No previous experience is required—just enthusiasm and a willingness to move. If you have experience, then hone those skills and develop new ones!

(This is a physical workshop; a basic level of fitness and mobility is required to participate. Find

out more about Swashbuckling Cornwall at: www.swashbucklingcornwall.com)

When & Where: Sunday 30 November | 10am | The Poly, Falmouth

Have a question? Get in touch: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com

To book: https://thepoly.org/whats-on/event/4147/stage-combat-fundamentals



Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related