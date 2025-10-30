The Thing With Feathers | read no further… just watch it

In the pre-festival screenings to this year’s BFI London Film Festival, I was lucky enough to have the choice of a number of screenings each day, and whilst there were films I specifically sought out having researched, there was an equal amount I selected intentionally knowing nothing about them. I chose this film based on the intriguing title. With no prior knowledge, I sat in the cinema, the lights dimmed… projected onto the screen and blasted through the speakers was a story that had a profound effect on me. The film unfolded like a flower coming into bloom, and isn’t this how art should really be experienced?

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With this, I implore you to read no further, to seek out this film in theatres now – it released theatrically in the UK on 25 October 2025. Don’t look anything up, not the cast, plot, runtime… any of it, experience it completely fresh. In a world obsessed with spoilers and plot twists, I offer this not because there are twists and turns you won’t believe, but as a practice to enjoy art with zero expectations, zero ideas about what it may or may not be, just for what it is. Maybe not even this film, pick a Saturday matinee showing at random, and experience something new.

Lose yourself

Lose yourself to it until the lights come back up at the end of the credits.

Still want to hear more about the film? Then read on.

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The Thing with Feathers is the new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a grieving Widower coming to terms with losing his wife whilst still trying to remain a strong parental figure to his two young sons.

Cathartic, emotional, and touching.

Based on the Max Porter book of the same name, the story naturally covers grief, loss, and love in all of its forms in a tight 98-minute package that left me profoundly affected. We all experience grief, throughout our lives, and exploring that in fiction can be incredibly cathartic, emotional, and touching.

Nothing can ever fully prepare you for grief, but knowing you’re not alone in that loss, experiencing it through fiction like a vaccine – making you stronger by sharing a concentrated piece of it. It’s an incredibly useful tool. Other films, such as Chloé Zhao’s Oscar Best Picture winning Nomadland was a slow meditative piece pondering grief and loss that gently encourages you along for the ride, whereas here it’s more confrontational, staring the grief head on and saying do your worst.

Nuanced

Here, Cumberbatch plays a comic book artist, and through his work starts to talk to a crow, a personification of his grief. In ways, it twists into a dark thriller, in others a brooding comedy, but never far from an emotional drama. As a lead, with most of the film capturing his face in a close-up, it’s easy to take for granted quite how strong he is as a performer, when an artist reaches a certain level of success it can be easy to dismiss them but sometimes you remember why vanilla is the default ice cream flavour. An incredibly nuanced performance takes you through every stage of grief and parenthood, one of its greatest strengths is the way I found it invited me in, making me feel like an active participant in the story instead of solely in audience to it.

Care and precision

As a debut narrative feature, Writer and Director Dylan Southern adapts Max Porter’s novel of the same name with care and precision with filmmaking that melts away the audience’s awareness of the craft on display to keep you immersed in the character’s journey. Never once do you feel the runtime overstay it’s welcome and I couldn’t stop thinking about the film for days after.

I can’t deny the experience

Southern is a filmmaker I’ll pay particular attention to in the future, I’m excited to see what his work tackles next. After leaving the screening and then doing my research, it surprised me about the general mixed reception The Thing with Feathers received from critics, it made me feel like I perhaps missed something glaring, a mistake in the film, but playing it over in my mind, I can’t deny the experience I had with it. I implore you to seek this film out and for you to make up your own mind – I’d love to discuss it with you.

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