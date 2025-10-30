By popular demand | Intro to Stage/Screen Combat Workshops

Due to popular demand, Swashbuckling Cornwall are offering another chance to try Introduction to Stage/Screen Combat!

Join 1,610 other subscribers.

Ever wanted to swing a sword like the man in black or battle like a goblin on screen, but not sure where to start? This is the workshop for you!

Join Swashbuckling Cornwall to begin the journey. During these workshops they will put you through your paces with a range of footwork, stances, attacks, and defences that form the foundation of stage and screen combat fighting.

Join at 6pm for a one-hour session! No previous experience needed, but you need to be over 18.

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Both workshops are suitable for beginners or those with experience in stage combat.

For the workshops the swords used will be made from polyurethane and commonly used across the theatre and film industry.

The workshops are on Thursday 20 November at the AMATA, Penryn Campus, Penryn. Book now.

Pay What You Can.

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