Us | doc filmmaker makes pitch to the world

Exeter-based filmmaker Dan Wiseman is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to take his documentary Us into full production and to enable him to pitch the film to key international investors in Dubai on 3 November and in Miami on 19 November.

Join 1,610 other subscribers.

These meetings represent a major opportunity to secure global backing and distribution – but the next two weeks are critical to reach this goal, says Dan.

Us is urgent, human, and deeply relevant in a time when division dominates headlines. It’s also a chance for you to take part – by contributing, sharing, or simply reflecting on what we all want for the world we live in.

Us is an ambitious feature documentary exploring our shared humanity by asking people from all walks of life the same five simple questions about who we are, what drives us, and the kind of world we want to create together.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

From CEOs to refugees, artists to scientists, Us gathers voices from across continents, faiths, and social backgrounds to uncover whether – beneath the surface differences – we all want the same things in life. The film invites viewers to listen deeply, reflect honestly, and rediscover what connects us as human beings.

Dan said: “Thank you so much for your time and consideration. This is more than a film—it’s a movement for connection, and we’d love your help bringing it to life while there’s still time.”

See the Us crowdfunder – A Visual Census Of Human Aspiration

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related