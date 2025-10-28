You Had My Smile | turbulent forces reflect powerful emotions

Wind through an empty seaside street is a poignant image, and one Tobias Little drew on for his film You Had My Smile. He shares how the film developed, and how surreal, almost comedic moments, can underline loss and loneliness

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You Had My Smile is a powerful film of loss, memory and existing, where did the idea come from and how did it develop?

You Had My Smile follows a former sailor Owen Maddock (played by David Warren) living in a small, run-down harbour town as he sets out on one last boating excursion to attempt to heal a part of his personal grief.

The original idea actually developed specifically from wanting to capture a rainstorm. I lived in a coastal town for several years, and I remember how much the storms that blew in every winter would excite me: their power, the wind tunnelling down the empty streets, how the sea churned over itself.

You Had My Smile crew dealing with weather while filming

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As I developed the idea, I thought the storm should have some sort of personality to fit the narrative. I began with it looming in the background, eventually growing into a turbulent force to parallel Owen’s emotions as his day progressed. I was inspired by something I’ve seen a lot in animation, where the environment and physical world serves to reflect a character’s personal conflicts. I like that; it’s simple but engaging, and it condenses the whole world into the character’s headspace, sort of like impressionism in painting.

It was from there I expanded Owen’s story. I wanted it to initially have a vague comedy about it. He’s confidently using a kid’s bucket to sell crab, and he puts his letter under his hat before heading out in the storm. To me, it’s cute at first, but later it’s revealed what that’s all about. I wanted his choices to be part of a bigger picture. So that’s how I tried to build the tension, struggle, and atmosphere. Asking, “How could I engage every part of the world to introspect Owen’s personal story?”

Away from the weather. Interior shots build tension in You Had My Smile

A big part of approaching the atmosphere came down to the camera we used. It was a Bolex H16 Reflex. It had a manual wind allowing for about 30 seconds of action, and it had no sync sound. It meant we had to avoid focusing on complicated things for the sake of time, and it was risky showing a lot of dialogue for fear it would desync quickly. But this hurdle allowed us to instead observe the quiet details of Owen Maddock’s life.

Overwhelmingly, what Owen feels is loneliness. Hardly anyone else is in the film, and those who are don’t open up into constructive relationships. His house is big and empty, and the streets he walks down are void of life. If it weren’t for the wind, there may be no movement at all. I think ultimately, Liam Rees’s cinematography on this project perfectly complemented the film’s quiet anxiety.

We developed static shots that frame the storm while concurrently follow Owen completely in a mind of his own. Luckily, I was informed of the camera’s quirks before the shoot, which helped me decide what was really important for us to focus on.

A lot of creating the atmosphere revealed itself in the edit. The sound design played a tremendous role in the immersion. Rodrigo Malnati, our sound designer on the project, focused hard on building the ominous storm that slowly swells in intensity. And the same went for the score, which helped carry the atmosphere in the second half of the film after things die down. I made the score very stripped-back. The untuned piano sounds as if it’s ringing out in the house, while the synth is more ethereal and further away: a sort of call and answer back and forth.

“A big part of approaching the atmosphere came down to the camera we used. It was a Bolex H16 Reflex.“

You shot You Had My Smile in the South West, why, and how did you find the cast, crew, and locations?

When I was looking for someone to produce the film, I was recommended Jacob Saul, who immediately brought forward strong ideas for the location, cast and crew. He had a real passion for the script, and he wanted to get it off the ground. Everyone worked very hard to get it made, especially considering the weather we shot in, which I’m very thankful for. I loved working with the local crew. The talent David Warren and Mark Cassidy were great with bringing ideas to the table for their characters. Capturing the tucked-away coastal village of Cawsand during a rainstorm was the exact atmosphere I had in mind for displaying isolation.

Where does You Had My Smile fit in with the rest of your work, in terms of themes and styles?

Stylistically, I’m developing brooding atmospheres, though I would like to bring higher energy to my writing in the future. I enjoy focusing on my character’s personal struggles of loss, yearning, and broadly the bittersweet transience of oneself, others, and of living. I enjoy blending human nature with the surreal or with horror as a way of interpreting the psyche. I want to continue exploring as many facets of the human experience as I can.

Where can we watch You Had My Smile and what are you working on next?

You Had My Smile is currently starting a festival run, which I’ll put up on my Instagram fe.nce. The film will be available to watch on YouTube Spring 2026 on my channel @tobiaslittle. Currently, I’m in post for another short, Sock Rock which is more of a surreal comedy. I’m also writing/ideas gathering for my next B&W short.

Thank you, Tobias!

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