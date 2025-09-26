The Severed Sun | darkness creeps through Dean Puckett debut folk horror feature

The blackest black not only absorbs light, it seems to suck it in. And there’s a dark malevolence in The Severed Sun, Dean Puckett’s folk horror, that not only absorbs the darkness of the rural community, but sucks any good right out of it.

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The Severed Sun is a folk horror that feels contemporary. Not dilly-dallying with age-old, pre-industrial ideas, but right in your face – there’s something wrong with this world. And that brings in the dichotomy of the badness itself – bad external factors or internal malignancy that is outwardly manifest. Is the evil in ourselves… or in the soil?

Toby Stephens as The Pastor in Dean Pucket’s The Severed Sun

The Pastor – a strictly domineering Toby Stephens – is in charge of a rural, religious and hierarchical community. He married off his daughter Magpie – a stridently malcontent Emma Appleton – to a ne’er-do-well, where she is both mother, stepmother and more to his family.

In the village, there are rumblings of discontent, which are exacerbated by the violent death of Magpie’s husband. But where are they to go and how would they survive without the protection of the community? There is a real sense they are trapped. They are told they need to stay put – they need to work for the food and shelter it provides.

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Lewis Gribben is the quietly steadfast and committed stepson David, and as John, Barney Harris is the troubled and conflicted right hand to the Pastor. And James Swanton cuts a light-sucking-swathe as The Beast.

The Severed Sun. Emma Appleton as Magpie

It’s a suffocating environment, and shot with the harvest festival hues of shimmering suns and rural idyll, the claustrophobia clashes with the countryside and promise of escape that the open spaces so often give. It was shot on Bodmin Moor and picks up hints of both freedom and isolation.

Written and directed by Dean, this is his first feature (made with support from Screen Cornwall), and he takes that deeply hidden personal conflict of his hit short The Sermon and moulds it to another demanding and domineering world of fields and formal compliance.

Like reverse roots, the darkness grows out of the ground in The Severed Sun, where light is dark and dark is light, where independence and fight-back is a necessary evil in an evil world.

The Severed Sun will have select Q&A screenings from 29 September 2025, including at the Exeter Phoenix on Friday 3 October.

The Severed Sun is on UK and Ireland digital platforms on 6 October. Check back

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