A love that refuses to be forgotten | Gondry and Kaufman at Encounters

“The final scene with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet was terrible… until it was rewritten!” Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman brought fascinating honesty and openness to a rapt audience at the start of the Encounters Film Festival in Bristol. Chaired valiantly with expertise by Anna Higgs at the Bristol Beacon, the writer-directors reunited to discuss what is arguably their most acclaimed film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

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New projects shown

Both filmmakers also presented new projects to be shown as part of the festival’s programme. These are Gondry’s directed animation Maya, Give Me a Title, and Kaufman’s new short film How to Shoot a Ghost.

A delight

The talk was a delight for anyone merely interested in filmmaking gossip. Kaufman expressed ‘disgust’ at what goes on behind the scenes in order to win an Academy Award, which both did for their 2004 collaboration. Gondry also commented on those he thought were difficult to work with, including his onstage companion! But the discussion went much further, revealing gems about the creative process in a way that’s extremely relevant for aspiring filmmakers.

(In) exact memories

Kicking off the discussion about Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the two (ironically) disagreed on their exact memories of how the film came to be. Ultimately, it was Charlie Kaufman who was deemed to be the more accurate narrator of the film’s origins, describing how he and Gondry went around selling the idea to Hollywood executives in the late 90s. Once the idea was sold, the next step was writing a script, a process which would take Kaufman a couple of years. This led to the pair’s first official collaboration coming before Eternal Sunshine could see the screen, in the form of the largely forgotten feature Human Nature.

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Michel Gondry at Encounters. Courtesy of Jacob Saul Charlie Kaufman at Encounters. Courtesy of Jacob Saul

Kaufman went on to drop a reveal that this 2001 movie was originally meant to be directed by the Academy Award and Palme d’Or winning Steven Soderbergh, who ultimately dropped out to make Out of Sight – a film Anna Higgs aptly praised in when popping up in discussion for its masterful editing by Anne V. Coates. Instead, Human Nature became Gondry and Kaufman’s first combined foray, with Gondry revealing that he used his work on this film to directly improve his approach to the making of Eternal Sunshine. In particular, he decided to be less rigid in blocking and framing the actors, giving them more freedom in their performances.

Unique perceptual experiences

While this one aspect was shaped by prior experience, a major challenge remained, which was how to depict the dreamlike memories central to the film’s plot. The only description in Kaufman’s script was that the scenery in dreams should depict ‘husks’ of the real world. From there, it was up to Gondry’s direction to determine how to capture such unique perceptual experiences in film form. Some of mechanisms Gondry shared with the audience was the use in-camera effects to impose a visceral feel to the events of in the film, while also desynchronising the sound with the image to elicit the feeling of fading of dreams and wiped memories. Further production challenges remained, however, such as the particularly fascinating reveal that several scenes were rewritten on the day or in post-production. This included the final scene between the two lead characters of the 2004 film, where it was revealed that Kaufman left for a couple of hours to produce a new draft on the day of shooting to ensure that the grand finale was effective.

When an audience member asked how Kaufman viewed the ambiguous ending of the film, he quickly and emphatically shut down the discussion, announcing, “What you think happens is what happens in the end!”, a statement met with laughter from the delighted Bristol crowd.

Privilege

It was a privilege to hear these two greats talk so candidly about such an original film. Credit must go to the reborn Encounters Film Festival, as a screening of Eternal Sunshine again reminds us of the importance of promoting original ideas. The whole event really cemented the philosophy of championing new and interesting filmmakers and showcasing how films can impact their audiences. It was amazing to be at the opening of this exciting and important film festival. Essential for filmgoers, filmmakers and anyone who refuses to forget their love of cinema.

Encounters runs from 24-28 September in Bristol.

Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman at Encounters Film Festival in Bristol. Courtesy of Jacob Saul (also top image)

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