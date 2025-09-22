Hell Tor | Great films, great talks and great connections

Masters of Horror. Sounds spine-tingling. Exeter filmmaker, and pillar of the Hell Tor film festival, Ashley Thorpe was invited to the latest Masters of Horror get together. It’s a recognition of his achievements and a chance to get together, share ideas and maybe make some new work. And that’s where it’s an echo the Hell Tor film festival.

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“We spent a few hours eating, drinking and chatting, and it’d be interesting to see if any of the stuff that was discussed that evening will actually come to fruition, because if it does, it’ll be amazing,” he says.

The Master of Horror. Get the who’s who from Ashley’s Facebook

Ashley is the first to say how important it is to pootle off to film festivals to show your work and to hang out and meet the people.

Hell Tor is exactly that. Great films, super shared company, and if you need a more defined edge, there’s the Opportunity Hour, where those indie makers share insights.

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“So much work that I’ve had over the years has been by just meeting up with people in different environments at different festivals,” Ashley tells D&CFilm’s Insight podcast.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve tried to do with Hell Tor,” he says. “Creating a space where we invite interesting people to be part of it, people quite often that I’ve come in contact with them on my travels.”

It’s about great films, a cool, welcoming environment and bagging inspiration – chatting to a writer to get some advice, or meeting to a film director who worked his way up from nothing.

“It’s about talking to people who know what they’re doing because they’ve been doing it and they’ve established themselves,” says Ashley. “As much as it’s about showing some cool films and getting some great guests down, it’s also trying to bring people in.”

Bex Phillips, who was a Hell Tor last year with her prologue to The Medusa Box is back this year, with the Dartmoor-based feature film in post-production. She will be sharing the Opportunity Hour with the Devon makers of Ghostbuster documentaries Cleaning Up The Town and Too Hot To Handle, Claire and Anthony Bueno,

Also at the festival is Ashley’s own feature, Borley Rectory.

“I’ve got a weird relationship with Borley because it’s it reminds me so specifically of a time like when Lily was born and sat there animating it like in the dead of night next to the baby monitor,” he says. “I’ve got very affectionate memories of that time, albeit through rose-tinted glasses, because they were really tough times. “

There were times when completing the film was touch-and-go, but one phrase from actor Julian Sands stuck with him that sums up the difficulty and drive in making films: ‘if it was easy, everyone would be doing it’.

“I’m grateful that I made it,” says Ashley, “and I’m grateful to the people that helped me finish it.”

And who should attend Hell Tor?

“There are people who are just going to want to come listen to a talk, or watch the films,” says Ashley, “But it’s also for people who have a deeper interest in things and would actually like to get more involved.”

Take a look at what’s on and enjoy.

Listen to Insight. And get your tickets to Hell Tor

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ldkLXJtvh0[/embedyt]

top image: Reece Shearsmith, Paul Davis and Ashley Thorpe at the Master of Horror dinner

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