Knell | malevolent mask inspires folk horror

When a folk horror stumbles across a ready-made den of evil (ok, maybe it was just a den) in the woods, you know there’s an (un)earthy authenticity around. Couple that with chilling, all-encompassing effects and a tinkle of doom, then you know you’re onto a good bad thing. Director Dean Ferris bends our ears about horror short Knell

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Knell A short folk horror story that follows a couple on a walk through the woods. They hear a faint sound of a bell and follow the noise to a sinister hut filled with strange symbols, and a single flower. What starts as a simple act of affection leads to a frightening conclusion for them both.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Xn-0NZ1WvM[/embedyt]

Knell is pretty chilling – especially if you fancy a walk in the woods – where did the idea come from and where did you shoot?

The idea came from the creature mask used in Knell which was made by Millicent Walker (Artist / SFX Makeup) who had worked with us on a previous film. This inspired us to create a story around the mask which grew from a 2-3 minute short film idea to the current finished version. This is due to the efforts, skills, determination and hard work of everybody involved, and was a true example of team work and artistic collaboration.

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We shot mainly in Exeter for the city scenes and also in some nearby woods. We wanted to use the urban locations as a contrast to the natural woodland environment that is at the heart of Knell. Fortunately we found the hut already constructed in Newton Abbot which is where the majority of the woodland scenes were filmed.

Actor Christopher Hill behind the scenes on Knell.

Setting up the hut and the costume seems like it was really intricate. What inspired the look and how much planning went into the film?

A great deal of planning, thought and research went into the look and feel of Knell. We started with the script and storyboards which helped us develop the narrative and the visual style.

When the actors Lani Landsman (Jenny) and Christopher Hill (David) came on board they brought life to the characters in such a genuine way that it naturally progressed the story and made us want to take it further.

We tried to keep it non-specific in terms of time and location, while capturing the natural beauty of Exeter and it’s surrounding countryside. Our cinematographers Felix Northover and Ben Wetten did a great job of filming the action / drama and brought script to screen.

Knell’s atmospheric and lighting

There’s a real sense of folky horror, with effective lighting. What sorts of things influenced you – this includes film and everything else?

Classic folk horror was the main influence, with a short story twist in the tale approach. It is inspired by vintage anthology films and TV shows from the 70s and 80s, like Amicus and Hammer House of Horror.

Other inspirations with regards to look, feel, lighting and sound include masters like Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, Terry Gilliam, Tim Burton, Tom Holland, Dario Argento, Mario Barva and Roger Corman to name but a few.

With a name like Knell you expect an element of sound to have an impact, and there were elements that were really wrong footing (like the knell itself). How did you go about sound design?

We wanted the sound design to be as mysterious as the story we are telling. Paul Bessell provided an excellent atmospheric score, Greig Baird enhanced the sound designed and Peter Burgis gave experienced foley advice, all of these elements added to the overall effect.

Knell: in the woods

Knell is at Hell Tor (which we would recommend everyone to go to), where else can people see it?

You can watch Knell at the below YouTube link. We will also be screening Knell at film festivals, cinemas and other social media platforms.

[ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34S_RavjSYU ]

Where can we catch your other films and do you have anything in the pipeline?

Other films can be seen on YouTube. Yes, we have almost completed a new script, and have other short film ideas. You can keep up to date via Linkedin, and welcome to connect and network.

Thank you, Dean!

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