The Monster Wedding | The Shape of Water like it’s never been seen before

“You’re cordially invited to witness an unholy union within the crumbling walls of The Cottonwood Hotel, where a blushing bride will take the webbed hand (and the gills) of her monstrous groom,” say the Screams By The Sea people of their new interactive event The Monster Wedding.

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The Monster Wedding kicks off with the screening of Guillermo del Toro’s film, ‘The Shape of Water’, introduced by Screams By The Sea, as well as a selection of short films.

The second half of the event will be a mix of cabaret and interactive experiences. From 8pm a host of cabaret performers will open the show before releasing audience members out into the hotel. Audience members will be invited to explore the hotel, finding workshops, performances, and activities scattered between the rooms.

To finish off the night, everyone will re-gather to enjoy the closing second half of the cabaret.

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Delivered in partnership with the BFI – Too Much: Melodrama on Film – where audiences are invited to follow their emotions and get swept away by the big screen experience. Too Much celebrates the visual excess and dramatic potency of a form of cinema which champions emotional intensity over propriety and ‘good taste’.

So dust off your black tie (or just something black), raise a glass, and bring a date – living or otherwise. And for those who need a little liquid courage, the bar will be waiting.

The Monsters Wedding Forget white lace and doves – this wedding’s got blood, cabaret, and more monsters than your nan’s VHS collection. Get your tickets

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