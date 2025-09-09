All Aboard for animation workshops

The Exeter Phoenix is running free animation courses for young creators, with the support of GWR, you know, the railway children people.

Join 1,660 other subscribers.

Animation Station is a five-day course in October for eight to 13-year-olds.

All Aboard is a five-week course for 12 to 15-year-olds starting in November.

Book your place on these free courses on the Exeter Phoenix site, and it’s full steam ahead (trains still use steam, right?)

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