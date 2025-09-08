Afrika Eye celebrates 20 years of bringing African film to the South West

Bristol’s Afrika Eye festival of African cinema and culture will mark its 20th birthday this November with a weekend dominated by screenings of archive favourites.

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Afrika Eye 2025 is taking place from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 November at Arnolfini, Easton Community Centre and The Cube Microplex, where screenings will be backed up with discussions, director Q&As and chats with academic, cinema and subject experts.

The full programme can be viewed at afrikaeye.org.uk and will include half a dozen features cherry-picked from previous festivals, the regional premiere of a detective story from Mozambique and a short film programme, curated by Michael Jenkins, an early winner of the festival’s ‘Eyeful’ mentoring scheme, who has gone on to establish a successful career in film/ TV production and is co-founder of Blak Wave production company

Annie Menter, the festival’s director since 2015, told D&CFilm: “When Zimbabwe-born Simon Bright and his partner Ingrid Sinclair set up Afrika Eye in 2005, films from Africa, directed and produced by African filmmakers, were rarely seen in UK cinemas. Yet as filmmakers themselves, they knew that many important films deserved to be seen by a wider public. As a result, Afrika Eye has introduced South-West audiences to more than 200 features and documentaries over the years, bringing rich and illuminating stories from across the continent”.

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She added: “For our 20th anniversary we have selected previously shown, outstanding, films, coming from a range of African countries and embracing many different genres, which we feel sure will appeal to both new and existing Afrika Eye audiences. And because more platforms and opportunities are still needed, we’re also presenting several new works, not likely to be seen on the commercial circuit.”

Afrika Eye’s anniversary line-up will include:

EASTON COMMUNITY CENTRE – FRIDAY 14 NOVEMBER

Rafiki (Dir: Waniru Kahue, Kenya, 2018, 123 mins) – – This compassionate drama was the first Kenyan film to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival and tells the story of the friendship (rafiki in Swahili) & romance that grows between two young women, Kena and Ziki, amidst family and political pressures around LGBT rights. Banned in Kenya it has now become a classic of its time.

ARNOLFINI – SATURDAY 15 & 16 NOVEMBER

Félicité, directed Alain Gomis, sees a frenetic face through the streets of Kinshasa

Félicité (dir Alain Gomis, Democratic Republic of Congo, 2017, 2hrs 9mins) – Félicité is a strong and independent singer in a Kinshasa bar whose life changes dramatically after her 14-year-old son is badly injured in a motorbike accident. To save him, she embarks on a frenetic race through the streets of an electric Kinshasa, a world of music and dreams.

Miriam Makeba in Come Back Africa, directed by Lionel Rogosin Come Back, Africa (Dir: Lionel Rogosin, South Africa, 1959, 95 mins) – this ground-breaking archive film, premiered at 1959’s Venice Film Festival, was filmed against the backdrop of the demolition of Sophiatown, a centre of multicultural creativity until its destruction by the harsh apartheid government. It includes the first cinema appearance of the internationally renowned Miriam Makeba. (In partnership with University of Bristol)

Flame (Dir: Ingrid Sinclair, Zimbabwe, 1996, 88 mins) – from Afrika Eye’s co-founder, this award winning drama is centred on two young women who join the armed struggle to overthrow white rule in what was then Rhodesia. A tribute to the many female guerillas who fought for Zimbabwe’s independence. (In partnership with Zimmedia and including a Q&A with one of the lead actors)

Liyana (Dir: Aaron Kopp; Amanda Kopp, Swaziland, 2017, 77 mins) – a multiple award-winning, family-friendly film from Swaziland. Inspired by the darkest memories and the brightest dreams, this enchantingly animated film is about the power of storytelling, as it weaves together five orphaned children’s experiences.

Timbuktu, directed by Abderrahmane Sissako, which won of the Cesar film awards

Timbuktu (Dir: Abderrahmane Sissako, Mali/ Mauretania, 2014, 99mins) – winner of the Cesar film awards and setting a record for being the African film with the most awards ever, this exquisitely filmed drama exposes the cruelties and hypocrisies imposed, and the acts of rebellion inspired, when foreign Jihadists take over the area in and around Mali’s capital.

Complementing the retrospective screenings will be the regional premiere of The Anchorage of Time (dir: Sol de Carvahlo, Mozambique 2024, 90 mins) – in Mozambique, a young police officer is sent to investigate a murder in an old colonial fortress that is now a nursing home, only to find that – in contrast to the declarations of innocence common in western crime dramas – each member of the community claims to be the murderer!

Tickets Ticket prices are £10 / £7 and can be booked via Headfirst Bristol or through the links on the Afrika Eye website www.afrikaeye.org.uk.

To stay up to date with Afrika Eye news, join the free mailing list via the website or find/ follow Afrika Eye Festival on Facebook/ Instagram.

Afrika Eye’s 20th Anniversary edition is being made possible with the support of FilmHubSW, BFI FAN Exhibition, the Colonial Reels Project, Zimmedia, the University of Bristol, Centre for Black Humanities, Bristol Beira Link and the festival’s venue partners Arnolfini, Easton Community Centre, The Cube Microplex.

Top image: Liyana, directed by Aaron Kopp and Amanda Kopp, is a multiple award-winning, family-friendly film from Swaziland.

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