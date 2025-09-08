A Life In Tandem | courage, hope, resilience… and movement

Peddle-power and people prove to be a healthy brew for Luke Grenfell-Shaw in is emotional and physical A Life In Tandem, which has a special screening and Q&A at Phoenix Cinema, Falmouth.

Join 1,660 other subscribers.

A Life In Tandem follows Luke Grenfell-Shaw on his gruelling and rewarding journey cycling 20,000 miles from Bristol to Beijing after chemotherapy for Stage 4 sarcoma. He was joined by over 800 strangers-turned-friends, united by a shared sense of hope and resilience.

Extraordinary journey

The documentary tells the story of Luke’s extraordinary journey. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Sarcoma at the age of 24, he decided to cycle over 20,000 miles from Bristol to Beijing on a tandem bike, accompanied by a collection of family, friends and strangers, many of whom were on their own cancer journeys.

Now in remission seven years later, the film highlights how this exercise played a pivotal role throughout his cancer recovery.

Courage and optimism

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

Executive producer and Oscar-winner Ellen Windemuth said: “This is a film that demands to be seen. Luke’s story is a profound testament to the human spirit – his courage, optimism and belief in the healing power of movement are nothing short of astonishing.”

Luke, who is representing Great Britain at the World Trail Running Championships this year, is also a patron of the charity MOVE Against Cancer, which empowers people affected by cancer to lead active and fulfilling lives. Luke’s story follows his quest for agency and hope after diagnosis, a path many find through exercise.

Riding together: one of the stills from A Life In Tandem

“This film is about hope, about finding a way forward when things feel impossible. Even the smallest amount of exercise could make all the difference,” said Luke.

Intimate and fast-paced

Director Mike Rumsey said: “A Life In Tandem is at once an intimate family drama and a fast-paced global adventure. It weaves together Luke’s epic expedition, his supreme ‘battle’ with cancer, and the evolving relationship between mother and son as they process loss in their own ways. It is a film that provides a radical perspective on the power of exercise and mindset for cancer patients, an insight into living through grief, and a snapshot of the incredible warmth of people across the world, even during the Covid pandemic.”

A movement bigger than one man

Luke’s personal story is a true testament to the growing body of research that shows how regular physical activity can help prevent cancer, support wellbeing during treatment, and significantly improve outcomes. Just 20 minutes a day of moderate exercise, which is when your heartbeat is in the Zone 2 range, is often enough to significantly improve your outcome.

Dr Lucy Gossage, consultant oncologist and co-founder of MOVE Against Cancer, says: “Luke’s story echoes the story of millions and shows how exercise can support both the body and mind during cancer treatment. Moderate-intensity exercise is safe, sustainable, and helps patients better tolerate treatment while improving quality of life. Exercise should be tailored to each patient’s tumour type and condition, making it an essential part of personalised cancer care.”

A Life In Tandem in Falmouth The film will be showing on 12 September at 7.30pm at Phoenix Cinema, Falmouth, as part of a nationwide tour running to 20 September 2025. The full list of screenings can be found at www.alifeintandemfilm.com.

During the Q&A, Luke will also announce the winner of a free shoe giveaway in partnership with Brooks Running. Entrants must be present at the screening to win the prize.

The film’s team is also raising £20,000, with £1 for every mile Luke cycled on his journey. These funds will be donated to Move Against Cancer and Young Lives Vs Cancer to support their vital work. Support the cause by donating here.

Top image: still from A Life In Tandem

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related