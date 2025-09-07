Gondry and Kaufman | Eternal Sunshine duo reunite for launch of 30th Encounters film fest

The Oscar-winning creators of the much-acclaimed box office hit Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind are to reunite on stage for the first time in at least 10 years at the launch event of the 30th birthday edition of Bristol’s Encounters festival of short film and animation.

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How To Shoot A Ghost: directed by Charlie Kaufman, part of Encounters’ short film competition.

Gondry and Kaufman

The reunion will take place in Bristol Beacon’s main theatre on Wednesday 24 September (7pm start) and will feature Michel Gondry (whose wide-ranging credits include music videos for Bjork and Massive Attack) and Charlie Kaufman (known for I’m Thinking of Ending Things; Synecdoche, New York and Being John Malkovich among many others) in conversation with film producer, commissioner and BAFTA trustee Anna Higgs ahead of a big screen showing of their film and audience Q&A.

Family-friendly feature-length animation Maya Give Me A Title, directed by Michel Gondry.

Premieres

Both men will then stay on at the five-day festival to introduce the UK premieres of their latest solo works – Kaufman’s How To Shoot A Ghost, starring Jessie Buckley and Josef Akiki, and showing as part of Encounters’ short film competition and Gondry’s witty, family-friendly feature-length animation Maya Give Me A Title, winner of a Silver Bear at this year’s Berlin film festival.

Encounters director Dave Taylor-Matthews: “For our 30th edition, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to launch than by reuniting Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman – two visionaries who embody the experimental spirit that Encounters has championed since 1995.”

Mind-bending creativity

Encounters director Dave Taylor-Matthews told D&CFilm: “For our 30th edition, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to launch than by reuniting Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman – two visionaries who embody the experimental spirit that Encounters has championed since 1995. These masters of mind-bending creativity have spent the last three decades redefining what’s possible in film, and their reunion on our stage perfectly honours our shared history in bold, original cinema.

New works

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“But we’re not just looking back. The UK premieres of their thrilling new works prove that true innovators never stop pushing boundaries and we are delighted to be presenting them (alongside 44 other premieres) in our jam-packed September 24 to 28 programme.”

Encounters 2025 takes place from Wednesday 24 September to Sunday 28 September at venues including Bristol Beacon, Watershed and Arnolfini.

Global

More than 100 shorts from over 50 countries have won through to the festival’s globally renowned competitions, with new works by Simon Ellis, Mark Jenkin, Charlie Kaufman and Ida Melum among them, and the acting talent on view including screen appearances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma D’Arcy, Marianne Faithfull, Claire Foy, Domhnall Gleeson and Juliet Stevenson.

As well as screenings, the festival programme also includes talks by industry experts, workshops and networking opportunities.

Tickets Tickets for the Gondry/ Kaufman event are bookable now, priced from £20 to £25 via the Bristol Beacon box office.



For other bookings, see https://www.encounters.film/,

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