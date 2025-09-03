Opportunity Hour | Hell Tor hosts filmmakers’ shared experiences

The spectre of missed opportunity is one thing that is set to haunt you – especially during those long dark nights. For Hell Tor, the horror film festival, which has a focus on ghosts this year, exorcising – or at least equipping creatives with the tools to sidestep – lost opportunity is key to their Opportunity Hour, a time for indie and up-and-coming filmmakers to hear and share experiences.

Join 1,658 other subscribers.

This year, Opportunity Hour will focus on the features. The Medusa Box is in post-production at the moment. And the behind-the-scenes documentaries about Ghostbusters is out now, with a look at the sequel coming out soon.

Bex Philips, director of The Medusa Box, and Claire and Anthony Bueno, producer and director respectively, of documentaries Cleaning Up The Town and Too Hot To Handle will share their experiences of getting film projects together and guiding, teasing, pushing and praying (non-denominationally) to get them over the line at Hell Tor, in Exeter.

Opportunity Hour is key to the ethos of Hell Tor, which brings fans and enthusiasts together to explore myth, legend, filmmaking and storytelling with a focus on the South West, but with a reach around this world… and into the next.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

“We want to encourage other people, and give them the benefit of people’s advice that have been there and done that, and what to expect and what not to expect, with some gentle encouragement and some good advice,” Sue told Insight, the D&CFilm indie podcast.

“I’m hoping that over the next few years it will grow, and we’ll be able to give something back,” says Sue. She talks about the hope for funding films, with plans to have Opportunity Hour shape the Saturday offering of Hell Tor in the future.

At the moment, Opportunity Hour, and the whole Hell Tor festival is a chance to really bring people together, and that’s how projects are made, she says. Plus there’s a chance to meet the stars, grab some merch, watch some films and chow down on the whole ectoplasm of the experience. It’s for film lovers and filmmakers. Take a look at what’s on and enjoy.

Listen to Insight. And get your tickets to Hell Tor

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related