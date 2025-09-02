Muskets for Movies | course for filmmakers returns
The ever-popular Muskets for Movies course from Swashbuckling Cornwall returns this October.
Muskets are a common sight in many period dramas, but how do you hold them and look the part? Come and find out and experience how to handle, load and fire a real Brown Bess musket as well as seeing what it takes to be a Napoleonic Redcoat!
With plenty of chances to take cool pictures and videos of you in action. Muskets aren’t just for men, they were also used by women across the globe!
If you are interested in taking part on Sunday 12 October 2025 get in touch with Swashbuckling Cornwall asap by email swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com who will send across a booking form.
Muskets for Movies
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Early Bird price: £75 (expires 18th Sept 2025)
This course takes place outside and as such the weather can have a big impact on the course (it is not possible to fire in heavy rain). Where possible we aim to run the course whatever the
weather, but we may have to postpone at short notice.
Please note there is no public transport to the venue.
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