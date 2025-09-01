Water Ways | open, generous and compelling story of surfing and mental health

Mini doc Water Ways dives into the experience of surfing and mental health. It’s powerful, emotional and has been making a splash on the festival circuit. Director Maddy Dodd explains how the film, that had a personal as well as professional impact, was made

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How did you come across Ashley Braunton’s story and why did you feel the need to tell it?

I put out a call on Facebook groups for stories around surfing and mental health. Having been through similar issues myself, I’ve used the outdoors and surfing as ways to ground myself and quiet my mind when needed. I received so many amazing responses from people across the country from different ages, genders, and backgrounds, all having been through very different experiences.

What drew me to Ashley’s story was his willingness to share and a drive to make a difference by telling his story. He was extremely open right from the start, and when I heard his story, I recognized elements of what I’d gone through myself. As I’ve grown and re-watched the film, I take away a different message each time. For me, that’s what makes Ashley’s story so powerful, it’s not just one thing, but an amalgamation of experiences and struggles that make it so compelling.

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Men’s mental health is often overlooked, and this is something I’m quite passionate about. I have male relatives and friends whom I’ve seen struggle with these issues. When I heard Ashley being so open about his experiences, I thought about how many people we could help and, ultimately, as Ashley put it, “how many lives we could save”.

Ashley Braunton sharing his experiences of the positives of surfing in Water Ways

As a 3-minute documentary, it’s wonderfully concise but also powerful. What were the challenges in making the film?

The initial interview was 45 minutes long, so condensing it to three minutes was extremely difficult. It required watching it over and over, picking out different segments each time. Every viewing revealed a different story as you process the information differently, which shapes and changes the narrative as you progress.

The most challenging part was deciding what could be cut while maintaining a complete story. When we first achieved what felt like a full narrative arc, it was around 11 minutes long. Having such an open and generous contributor like Ashley made it even more difficult to break it down and remove content, as we wanted to include everything he was saying.

When you’re constrained to a specific timeframe, three minutes with 10% leniency for this project, you have to ask yourself what resonates most deeply with yourself. As a director, you need to identify the parts you relate to personally, because the film needs to reflect your perspective to feel complete. I selected the moments I would have needed to hear during my own mental health struggles, or when I saw people around me going through similar challenges. Once I approached it from that angle, it became somewhat easier to see the story and build the final structure.

Behind the scenes of Water Ways

Water Ways had a successful festival run and launched online on International Surfers Day during Men’s Mental Health Month. How important are films in telling these stories of strength?

I entered filmmaking to make a difference. I want to tell stories that I believe will make the world a better place and help individuals. At the end of the day, if one of my films helps just one person, I’ve accomplished my goal.

To create impactful films, they must have strong messages behind them, they need heart, and you have to believe in them yourself. Most importantly, you must approach them with the best intentions for your contributor, your audience, and yourself.

This is crucial in a world where media can be misconstrued and used as a powerful tool for harm. It’s important that we acknowledge what messages we’re putting out into the world and consider how they will affect people.

Water Ways also has the title “Thyme Capsule Series Log.1″—is this part of a series, and where do you see your filmmaking going?

“Thyme Capsule” is a play on our company name, and it will indeed be a series. Similar to Water Ways, these will be short but beautiful and powerful documentaries that tell individual stories or promote messages we believe in.

I have many ideas, and they’re all growing more ambitious as my career progresses. However, I believe these short documentaries can reach a much larger audience, especially through social media platforms.

I want my filmmaking to continue in the same direction that Water Ways is taking me—telling stories I believe in, helping people, and ultimately making a difference. Being able to do that through something you’re so passionate about is incredibly fulfilling.

Water Ways, shooting on sand for the real surf experience

What have been your most unexpected moments of joy in making and distributing Water Ways?

During production, one moment that stands out was after we finished the formal interview. We all started chatting naturally with the camera off, and it felt really organic. Building that relationship with your contributor is not only crucial but also quite magical.

Another memorable moment was reviewing the footage on the underwater camera after we wrapped. We were nervous about whether we’d captured everything we needed, so we quickly loaded it up to double-check. Seeing the shots on that small screen made everything come together in our minds. Since I usually work behind the camera, it was crucial for me to see the visuals align with my vision, it felt like a beautiful full-circle moment from shot list to final shot.

There were so many highlights during distribution, each with its own significance. However, one moment stands out above the rest: after the film premiered in Falmouth to a sold-out crowd at a feature film event. The audience absolutely loved Water Ways, and it meant so much to see a room full of people from different walks of life and across a broad age range all come together.

Many audience members became emotional while watching, and afterward they came up to congratulate us and tell us how powerful the story was. Some went to speak with Ashley directly. It was incredible to visualize the difference we were making and to see people’s faces, knowing what they were feeling after watching the film. It was a pretty special experience, especially since it was also my first director Q&A, definitely a bucket list item checked off.

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