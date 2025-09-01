Bullet Boy | Escapes offers free tickets to cult crime drama

Marking 20 years since its landmark release, Escapes will showcase the re-release of cult crime drama Bullet Boy starring Ashley Walters.

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Released in 2005, Bullet Boy was a searing, uncompromising portrait of East London in the early 2000s. Exploring gun crime, toxic masculinity and brotherhood, the film broke new ground in British cinema and cemented its place as a powerful and culturally significant story of its time.



At its heart is Ashley Walters in his breakout role as Ricky – a young man newly released from prison, torn between escaping his old life and protecting his younger brother Curtis from the dangers of the streets.

Walters’ performance was lauded for its raw authenticity and emotional power, establishing him as one of the most important voices of a new generation of British talent. Today, Walters is celebrated as a leading figure in British screen culture, known globally for Top Boy and, more recently, Adolescence. Returning to the role that first showcased his talent, Escapes’ anniversary screenings shine a light on the importance of his career-defining performance in Bullet Boy.



Escapes remains committed to making cinema accessible for all – whether rediscovering a groundbreaking film like Bullet Boy, enjoying the magic of an independent cinema, or simply taking time for an unforgettable shared experience. Every screening will include descriptive subtitles to ensure accessibility for a wider audience.



On 15 and 16 September, audiences will have the rare opportunity to revisit Bullet Boy on the big screen ahead of its special 20th anniversary rerelease on 26 September. More than just a film, these screenings are a celebration of its craftsmanship, its legacy, and its enduring impact on British cinema.



Tickets are FREE and available now at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets.



Escapes confirmed locations*



England

Nottingham, Farnham, Workington, Dereham, King’s Lynn, Grantham, Cleethorpes, Worksop, Penrith, London, Folkestone, Borehamwood, Hull, Mablethorpe, Corby, Halesowen, Wisbech, Sunderland, Fareham, Louth, Widnes, Birmingham, Gainsborough, Sutton, Burgess Hill, St Annes, Rochdale, Romford, Chippenham, Plymouth, Blackburn, Beverley, Stowmarket, High Wycombe, Ipswich, Doncaster, Chester, Goole, Sheffield, Burnley, Woodhall Spa, Catterick, Boston, Wigan, Bury St Edmunds, Newcastle, Bolton, Morecambe, Uttoxeter, Croydon, Wakefield, Herne Bay, Worthing, Chorley, Manchester, St Austell, Somerset, Bodmin, Bridgwater, Ambleside, Fakenham, Oxford, Redcar, Woking, Cromer, Kingsbridge, Truro, Falmouth, Redruth, Barnstaple, Okehampton, Burnham-on-Crouch, Ilfracombe, Whitley Bay, Middlesbrough, Penzance, Torquay, Gloucester



Wales

Neath, Ammanford, Aberystwyth, Port Talbot, Bangor, Barry, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Aberystwyth



Northern Ireland

Downpatrick, Belfast, Antrim, Londonderry, Carrickfergus, Dungannon, Lisburn, Newry, Omagh, Craigavon, Banbridge



Scotland

Kirkwall, Greenock, Annan, Montrose, Bo’ness, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Thurso, Dumfries, Cumbernauld, Clydebank, Galashiels, Ayrshire



Tickets are FREE and available now at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets or via the Escapes Cinematik app.

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