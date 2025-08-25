Shinty | “a place of community, family and a way to be together”

Our Passion, Our Legacy – A Shinty Documentary, is a film that will not only capture the ancient sport, but see how it remains part of the community it has grown from. Falmouth-based filmmaker Winston Tjia explains why shinty has caught his cinematic gaze.

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What the film is about?

The film will be talking about shinty, not only as a sport, but how engrained it is to people’s culture, identity and their lives.

It means a lot more to people than just a sport, it is a place of community, family and a way to be together collectively.

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The film talks about how shinty is changing in the modern age, trying to highlight ways to develop the sport to maintain outreach, and to shed light to the people behind the scenes that are internal to the sport.

Currently in pre-production, we are planning to travel up to Scotland to meet some of those people and learn more about different aspects of the sport, from coaching, playing and even making the equipment (which is now an endangered craft with only a handful able to create the camans).

Why the film?

As a player myself, I believe this is my way to contribute to the sport, being a foreigner coming to the UK playing a Celtic sport, it’s not that common and I hope to be able to help the sport in archiving its history and being able to share it with the world.

One day when I go back home, I hope to tell stories of this ancient sport played from the highlands that still has its legacy till today.

Having a history of playing niche sports in my life, I think it is always important to do what we can to share passion of the sport, not only to share our joys of it, but a way to inform people why we spend our time and energy to do this.

We hope to share it through communities, festivals and even as part of other shinty outreach programmes to share the sport more.

Support Our Passion, Our Legacy – A Shinty Documentary is currently in the midst of a crowdfunder. See how you can support it.

Take a look at other films on the crowdfunder route.

Read our interview with Winston about his award-winning short A Place We Call West.

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