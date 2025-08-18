Battleship Potemkin | revolution and resistance with live orchestra performance

Plymouth’s eclectic The Pit Orchestra will revive one of its landmark works this December with a special film-with-live-orchestra performance in celebration of the centenary of what is considered one of the greatest films ever created, Battleship Potemkin.

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For one night only on 6 December, Plymouth’s University’s The House performing arts centre will journey audiences to a Russian Imperial Navy battleship on the Black Sea when a mutinous uprising by the ship’s crew against their ruthless officers, sparked by spoiled meat, becomes a violent clash and one of the most famous closing scenes in cinema history.

Masterpiece

The Pit Orchestra accompanies Sergei Eisenstein’s legendary 1925 silent film, widely considered a masterpiece in early cinema and which was inspired by the failed 1905 Russian Revolution. Its iconic climatic scene – a fictional massacre of civilians on the iconic Odessa steps in Ukraine – is widely studied for its editing and pioneering use of montage.

Powerful soundtrack

First commissioned and performed in 2017, the powerful soundtrack was originally composed collectively by The Pit Orchestra members under the guidance of lead composers Tom Richardson, Chris Muirhead and Chris Bailey. It has now been reimagined by Tom Richardson for the 2025 season with technical guidance from the virtuosic, internationally-renowned composer Simon Dobson.

“We want to honour the film’s legacy, the anti-establishment spirit of Russia’s post-revolution music scene, the geo-political moment in which the centenary is occurring, and our own code of DIY collective action.”

Revolution and resistance

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Tom told D&CFilm: “Battleship Potemkin not only represents a milestone in the grand history of cinema, as well as the shorter history of The Pit Orchestra, it is also a potent symbol of revolution and resistance to established authority and oppression; a position that lies at the heart of The Pit Orchestra’s ethos.

“We want to honour the film’s legacy, the anti-establishment spirit of Russia’s post-revolution music scene, the geo-political moment in which the centenary is occurring, and our own code of DIY collective action.”

Centenary celebrations

The event forms part of the centenary celebrations of Battleship Potemkin and continues The Pit Orchestra’s mission to breathe new life into classic cinema through live performance. Twelve musicians will perform this moving revival, many of whom will play multiple instruments while also forming a dynamic choir.

Freely evolving

The Pit Orchestra is a freely evolving ensemble of trained and untrained musicians who mix classical and modern instruments and transform with every performance. They write original scores, soundtracks and musical accompaniments in collaboration with filmmakers and artists, and are inspired by a wide variety of musical genres including rock, folk, electro, jazz, ambient and classical. The orchestra formed in 2013 (as The Imperfect Orchestra) and has consistently maintained principles of collaboration, artistic expression, diversity, inclusivity and, perhaps most importantly, celebration of the amateur.

The Ukrainian Singers of Plymouth will open the event with a performance of traditional and contemporary Ukrainian music.

Also, as part of the centenary celebrations, later in December The Pit Orchestra will create a new, high-quality recording of their original Battleship Potemkin score.



Battleship Potemkin 2025 tickets go on sale Friday 5 September via www.thepitorchestra.com.

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